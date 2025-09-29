ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
HumidiFi has become the top decentralized exchange on Solana by trading volume on the weekly timeframe, surpassing Meteora. The post Dark Pool HumidiFi Becomes Solana’s Top DEX with $8.55B in One Week appeared first on Coinspeaker.HumidiFi has become the top decentralized exchange on Solana by trading volume on the weekly timeframe, surpassing Meteora. The post Dark Pool HumidiFi Becomes Solana’s Top DEX with $8.55B in One Week appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Dark Pool HumidiFi Becomes Solana’s Top DEX with $8.55B in One Week

Di: Coinspeaker
2025/09/29 19:27
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

HumidiFi has recently climbed to the top of Solana’s decentralized exchange rankings, recording $8.55 billion in trading volume over the past week. The dark-pool protocol, which uses proprietary automated market makers (prop AMMs), outpaced rivals Meteora, Raydium, and PumpSwap.

According to data from DeFiLlama, on Sept. 25 alone, HumidiFi processed a record $1.92 billion in trades, more than one-third of Solana’s total daily volume. Currently, it records a 24-hour trading volume of $557 million, second only to Meteora’s $700 million.

Solana DEX leaderboard by trading volume | Source: DeFiLlama

The Rise of Dark Pools on Solana

Prop AMMs, often described as dark pools, quote prices privately and route trades through aggregators rather than public order books. This results in private execution and reduced slippage, making them attractive to large traders who prefer not to reveal their moves.

Data from Sandwiched.me shows these protocols sometimes achieve negative spreads, allowing exceptionally cost-efficient swaps. This efficiency is leading to a shift from public liquidity venues like Raydium and Orca toward these quieter, algorithm-driven pools.

For instance, HumidiFi lacks a public front end or massive hype of social media, but it is drawing significant flow from professional market participants. The platform’s deep liquidity and private routing allow whales to place large trades without alerting the wider market.

Competition Remains Fierce

While HumidiFi’s numbers impress, established rivals continue to dominate the ecosystem. Raydium remains a leader of Solana’s decentralized exchange scene with its robust liquidity, consistent technical development, and community incentives.

Meteora also retains a strong market share through extensive integrations and partnerships. On the other hand, PumpSwap serves retail traders seeking quick Solana meme coins opportunities.

Meanwhile, the broader decentralized space continues to record growth. Decentralized-to-centralized exchange trading volumes now hold 18.5% share, which suggests rising interest in non-custodial platforms.

On Solana specifically, weekly decentralized trading climbed 6%, sitting at $2.7 billion as of Sept. 29.

next

The post Dark Pool HumidiFi Becomes Solana’s Top DEX with $8.55B in One Week appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Nexchain has continued to grow as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. In Stage 27, the project has raised more than $10.3 million. Tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing at $0.30, leaving early buyers with an expected return of 278%. The launch of Whitepaper v2.0 set out updates to the [...] The post Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$104,636.19+2.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005033-6.64%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Condividi
Blockonomi2025/09/18 01:15
CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

CME Group is launching options for Solana and XRP futures this October. The move signals a major shift, acknowledging that institutional liquidity is now firmly expanding beyond the established dominance of Bitcoin and Ether. According to a press release dated…
Movement
MOVE$0.06243+0.04%
XRP
XRP$2.3366+2.12%
Major
MAJOR$0.10236+3.43%
Condividi
Crypto.news2025/09/18 01:18
CEO of ‘Textbook Ponzi’ Pleads Guilty in $200M Bitcoin Fraud Case

CEO of ‘Textbook Ponzi’ Pleads Guilty in $200M Bitcoin Fraud Case

Ramil Ventura Palafox admitted to defrauding more than 90,000 investors through a fake Bitcoin trading program.
Moonveil
MORE$0.005033-6.64%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/09/18 14:42

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

CEO of ‘Textbook Ponzi’ Pleads Guilty in $200M Bitcoin Fraud Case

The Best Crypto for Higher Returns: Why BlockDAG, Ethereum, XRP, & Solana Could Redefine 2026’s Market Cycle

Treasury Secretary Bessent Clarifies Trump’s $2,000 Tariff Dividend as Possible Tax Benefits Amid Court Scrutiny

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,512.34
$104,512.34$104,512.34

+0.72%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,580.00
$3,580.00$3,580.00

+1.83%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.20
$165.20$165.20

+1.64%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3378
$2.3378$2.3378

+0.94%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17988
$0.17988$0.17988

+1.01%