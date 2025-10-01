CZ warning, $BSC link, and wallet risk

The X account of BNB Chain has circulated a suspicious link related to a fake “$BSC rewards” program. Changpeng “CZ” Zhao warned not to click, indicating possible signs of compromise of the official account and phishing risks through WalletConnect.

What happened, when, why it matters

In recent hours, a post on the BNB Chain X profile pushed a fake voting for rewards, promising payments within 24 hours and including a fraudulent link.

Soon after, CZ – as reported by CoinDesk – issued a warning, stating that the account might have been compromised. Industry analysis indicates an increase in scams spread via social media: according to Chainalysis, scam revenues in 2024 were estimated at least $9.9 billion.

For technical guidance on connection security, also see the official page of WalletConnect.

According to the data collected by our threat‑intelligence team and independent analysts, campaigns exploiting verified accounts and flash polls show recurring patterns in terms of timing and authorization requests: many fraudulent operations aim to obtain quick signatures through WalletConnect pop‑ups.

Security operators also observe that the combination of urgency (24 hours) and seemingly verified official messages significantly increases the likelihood that a less experienced user will sign harmful transactions.

In this context, the key message remains: when a verified profile spreads links that contradict official communication, the risk of fund theft through phishing sites and malicious signature interfaces increases.

Quotes and Verifications

“Please do not click on any links recently posted from this account.”

“The @bnbchain X account may have been compromised.”

Check the updated official channels:

Essential Timeline

Post containing the suspicious link on the X account of BNB Chain.

CZ’s warning not to click, with speculation of compromise. CZ returns to the crypto scene in Dubai.

Internal investigations initiated to remove fraudulent content.

Impact and risks for users

The scam mirrors well-known phishing schemes: the fake “$BSC rewards” and the promise of payments within 24 hours aim to create urgency and induce users to grant malicious permissions.

That said, such actions can lead to the signing of unlimited approvals, wallet draining, and seed theft, exploiting clone sites, fake WalletConnect pop-ups, and unsafe redirects.

Bait: fake “$BSC rewards” with flash voting.

Promise: rapid payments to create urgency.

Risks: signing unlimited approvals, wallet drain, seed theft.

Attack surface: clone sites, fake WalletConnect pop-ups, redirects.

How to Recognize Phishing on the BNB Chain X Account

Carefully verify the URL before connecting the wallet, be wary of unusual requests for seed or permissions, and always confirm announcements on multiple official channels.

It should be noted that two-factor authentication and limiting application permissions enhance security. It is important to carefully manage allowances using reliable tools as indicated in PancakeSwap leads revenues on BNB Chain.

Never enter private keys or seed phrases.

Check the domain – ensure it is HTTPS, with a valid certificate, and free from typo-squatting errors.

Use a low-risk “burner” wallet for testing.

Periodically review the allowances using reliable tools.

Did you click or sign? Immediate actions

Disconnect active connections (e.g., WalletConnect, browser wallet, dApp).

Revoke approvals on risky tokens and smart contracts.

Check recent activities and suspicious transactions in your wallet.

Move the funds to a new wallet with an offline-generated seed.

Update passwords and enable 2FA on connected email and exchanges like Revolut.

Isolate the device and scan it for malware, malicious extensions, or keyloggers.

Status of the investigations: what we know so far

At the moment, no precise data — such as numbers or related transactions — have been released regarding the suspicious post. The BNB Chain team has stated that investigations are ongoing and that official updates, including TX id and any indicators of compromise, will be provided as soon as they are available.

Context: high alert, unproven correlations

In a context of increasing attention towards the institutional use of cryptocurrencies, references circulate to initiatives like the “Alem Crypto Fund” in Kazakhstan, with alleged activities in the Astana International Financial Centre and experiments on the digital tenge. However, this information is and remains pending confirmation from reliable sources such as CoinDesk.

Similarly, in the United Kingdom, a proceeding has been opened on a major fraud involving Bitcoin, in which the figure of Zhimin Qian – also known as Yadi Zhang – is allegedly involved in a scam that took place between 2014 and 2017, with reports mentioning seizures amounting to an estimated sum of over 6-7 billion dollars.

Data and details of this proceeding are [data to be verified] and await official updates.

Updates and Useful Readings

Conclusion

CZ’s warning indicates a possible compromise of BNB Chain’s X account. Until further confirmation, avoid interacting with suspicious links, review allowances, and protect your wallets. Indeed, official updates will arrive shortly: following only verified channels remains the priority.