Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, has really let himself down this time, along with the ECB. Arthur Hayes does what Arthur Hayes does.

$2.25bn of inflows to the spot BTC ETFs in just four days is a tremendous run. ETH spot ETFs have seen over $1bn of inflows in those same four days. Brace yourself for new ATHs, and a clear blue sky run to the psychologically important target of $150k. Happy days!

Occasional Series — The Torygraph

In rather unfortunate timing, The Torygraph ran a piece a few days ago openly antagonistic towards cryptos titled “The crypto bros at risk of losing everything” in which the author makes plain that they have done little to no research before putting pen to paper.

No surprise to anyone then that BTC is up $7k since publication.