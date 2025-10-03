ExchangeDEX+
Crypto market climbs with Bitcoin ($BTC) and Ethereum ($ETH) gains as DeFi, NFTs, and regulatory moves from SWIFT and U.S. lawmakers shape sentiment.Crypto market climbs with Bitcoin ($BTC) and Ethereum ($ETH) gains as DeFi, NFTs, and regulatory moves from SWIFT and U.S. lawmakers shape sentiment.

Crypto Sector Continues Upward Trajectory as Top Assets Reflect Optimism

Di: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 20:40
The crypto market is on a continuous upward trajectory, as the 24-hour data indicates. In this respect, the cumulative crypto market capitalization has reached $4.13% after a 1.48% increase. At the same time, the 24-hour crypto volume has dropped by 6.22% to reach $194.82B. Concurrently, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index stands at 57 points, indicating a gradual spike toward the “Greed” zone.

Bitcoin Rises by 1.13% and Ethereum Sees 1.92% Increase

Particularly, the leading crypto asset, Bitcoin ($BTC), is now trading at $119.932.54, presenting a 1.13% increase. In addition to this, its market dominance accounts for 57.9%. Along with that, Ethereum ($ETH) is now changing hands at $4,477.3B, displaying a 1.92% rise. Meanwhile, the market dominance of the leading altcoin is nearly 13.1%.

$DOGO, $GNC, and $KASTER Lead Crypto Gainers

Apart from that, DOGO ($DOGO) GenieCoin ($GNC), and King Aster ($KASTER) are the top names among the prominent crypto gainers of the day. Specifically, $DOGO has jumped by 3063 to reach 0.000005112. Following that, $GNC is now trading at $0.3965 after a 1031.58% increase. Subsequently, $KASTER is now hovering around $0.000000002168, led by a 716.59% upsurge.

DeFi TVL Jumps by 2.12% and NFT Sales Volume Records 30.64% Surge

Simultaneously, the DeFi TVL has surged by 2.12% to hit $166.869B. Additionally, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has spiked by 1.34% to attain the $45.029B spot. However, when it comes to 1-day TVL change, HipPoWSwap dominates others with a stunning 14633202% increase.

Similarly, the NFT sales volume has also claimed the $40,553,320 mark after a 30.64% rise. Additionally, the top-selling NFT collection, CryptoPunks, has surged by 1959.35%, reaching $12,814,221.

Senator Eyes Crypto Mining Tax as SWIFT Builds Blockchain Settlement Platform

Moving on, the crypto industry has also recorded many other notable developments over twenty-four hours. In this respect, U.S. Senator Liz Krueger has introduced exclusive legislation to implement excise taxes on energy consumption in crypto mining operations amid growing concerns related to high electricity usage and environmental impact.

Moreover, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) plans to develop a platform for blockchain-based payment settlements. Furthermore, the U.S. Senate is anticipated to again vote on a provisional funding bill to increase federal government funding amid concerns related to government shutdown.

