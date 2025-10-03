ExchangeDEX+
At $0.05 per token, Lyno AI has already sold 806,644 tokens and raised $40,332. The next price jump to $0.055 is imminent, and the final target is $0.10. Just as Ethereum once ignited a new era of blockchain, Lyno AI is doing the same for AI tokens—only faster, smarter, and far more urgent. Why Lyno […] The post Crypto Presale Frenzy: Why Lyno AI Is Being Called the Ethereum of AI Tokens appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Crypto Presale Frenzy: Why Lyno AI Is Being Called the Ethereum of AI Tokens

Di: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/03 22:00
At $0.05 per token, Lyno AI has already sold 806,644 tokens and raised $40,332. The next price jump to $0.055 is imminent, and the final target is $0.10. Just as Ethereum once ignited a new era of blockchain, Lyno AI is doing the same for AI tokens—only faster, smarter, and far more urgent.

Why Lyno AI Is Reshaping the AI Token Race

Cross-chain arbitrage powered by next-gen AI is not just an upgrade—it’s a complete reset of how retail traders access opportunities. Lyno AI executes trades in milliseconds across Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism. Unlike the old guard, it uses audited smart contracts to lock in security and eliminate institutional gatekeeping. The challenge: will you stay stuck in legacy systems, or adapt to this seismic shift?

A Bold ROI Projection—19,000% by 2026

Analysts place Lyno’s upside at 19,000% ROI by Q4 2026. That eclipses most historical crypto booms and positions Lyno as a more scalable, AI-powered parallel to Ethereum’s legendary ascent. With governance upgrades, buy-burn mechanics, and token scarcity, Lyno isn’t just another presale—it’s a high-stakes wager against hesitation.

Exclusive Giveaway Raises the Pressure

Spend $100+ in Lyno AI tokens and gain entry into a $100,000 prize pool split among 10 winners. With 10,000 tokens up for grabs each, the presale isn’t just about ROI—it’s about potentially multiplying your stack before trading even begins. With 806,644 tokens already snapped up, hesitation equals elimination.

Missed Solana? Avalanche? Don’t Miss Lyno

Investors who watched Solana’s 20,000% surge and Avalanche’s explosive rise from the sidelines now face a direct challenge. Lyno AI is engineered to deliver that kind of growth again—this time fueled by AI arbitrage and institutional-grade infrastructure for retail. Will you repeat past regret, or finally act?

Conclusion: The Ethereum of AI Tokens Won’t Wait

Lyno AI isn’t asking politely—it’s challenging every investor to decide: are you bold enough to future-proof your portfolio with AI-powered arbitrage, or will you cling to the “safe” bets that miss history-defining runs? At $0.05, the Early Bird window is already closing. Ethereum minted legends—Lyno AI may mint the next.

 For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/  

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale 

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI 

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai 

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway 

Contact Details:
LYNO AI
contact@lyno.ai

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Crypto Presale Frenzy: Why Lyno AI Is Being Called the Ethereum of AI Tokens appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

