Crypto News: MetaMask Prepares ‘Ways to Earn’ Rewards Program to Boost Trading Activity

Di: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/05 14:30
MetaMask launches “Ways to Earn” rewards program, offering LINEA token incentives, mUSD bonuses, and loyalty benefits to boost Web3 trading activity.

MetaMask is preparing to launch a new feature called “Ways to Earn,” according to MetaMask-Mobile’s GitHub. The initiative will reward users based on trading activity. Participants will receive 80 points for each $100 of spot trades and 10 points for every $100 of perpetuals. They will also earn 250 points for each $1,250 in historical trading volume. Activities on the LINEA network will gain increased points two points, increasing user participation and use of the network.

MetaMask Expands Web3 Loyalty and Trading Rewards

The update was integrated with the MetaMask main codebase three weeks ago, indicating that it’s about to be released. The company said the program will include referral bonuses, mUSD incentives, incentives to partners, and access to exclusive tokens. Over $30 million in reward tokens of LINEA will be distributed during the first season. LINEA is the original token of the Ethereum Layer-2 incubated by Consensys. It was launched in September with a total supply of 9.4 billion tokens through a major airdrop.

MetaMask stated that people who have been using it for a long time will be receiving some special benefits under the new system. The company stressed that MetaMask Rewards will have meaningful connectivity with the future MASK token. It explained that the program is “not a farming play,” but rather a regular way to give back to its community. The reward program is set to go live in October 2025 and represents MetaMask’s official foray into the Web3 loyalty space.

Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin confirmed in September that the MASK token could have an earlier date of launch. Whilst there aren’t eligibility criteria yet publicly available, there is currently speculation within the community surrounding a potential airdrop. Analysts think that this could vastly increase user participation at the forefront of the official release.

New MetaMask Rewards May Set Industry Standard for Web3 Wallets

MetaMask’s foray into loyalty programs comes on the heels of a year of expanding its products. In September, the company launched the MetaMask Card, which comes in a physical version and a digital version. Users can earn travel rewards, higher yields, and waive fees based on tiers of activities. These initiatives demonstrate MetaMask’s increasing focus on the convergence of decentralized finance and utility.

Recently, the wallet also released its own stablecoin mUSD, in collaboration with Bridge, a Stripe-owned company. The token is operated under the decentralized stablecoin framework of M0 to provide stability and compliance. Analysts consider this to be one more step towards MetaMask’s plan to build a full-stack Web3 financial ecosystem.

Experts say the “Ways to Earn” program could become a new paradigm of how Web3 wallets interact with users. By using a mix of rewards, trading perks, and upcoming token launches, MetaMask is potentially setting the new standards for digital wallet ecosystems. This inflation also reflects the growing competition in the space of blockchain loyalty.

If successful, the program could attract millions of active users and increase on-chain trading volume. In addition, it may bolster LINEA’s standing as a high-performance Layer 2 network that backs the ecosystem of MetaMask. And it may also bolster the position of LINEA as a top-performing Layer-2 network to enable MetaMask’s ecosystem. As the traditional and decentralized sides of finance keep merging, MetaMask’s innovations could lead to what may be the next phase of crypto adoption.

