Crypto ETFs See Massive Turnaround With Over $1 Billion in New Inflows

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum products participated in the surge, underscoring renewed investor appetite after a shaky September.

Ethereum was the clear standout. Funds tied to the second-largest cryptocurrency absorbed $547 million in a single day, a sharp reversal from five consecutive sessions of outflows. Fidelity’s FETH and BlackRock’s ETHA led the charge, helping push Ethereum ETF assets under management to $27.5 billion – now equal to over 5% of the token’s circulating market value.

Bitcoin ETFs also drew significant inflows, pulling in $522 million. Fidelity’s flagship FBTC accounted for the bulk with nearly $300 million, while ARK 21Shares added $62 million. BlackRock’s IBIT was the lone exception, posting a small net outflow, though the broader group of 12 funds now controls $150 billion in Bitcoin, or about 6.6% of total supply.

The timing of the reversal coincides with a broader rebound in crypto prices. Bitcoin has reclaimed the $114,000 level after dipping earlier in the month, while Ethereum has climbed back above $4,000 for the first time in days.

For market watchers, the combination of rising prices and swelling ETF inflows signals that institutions are stepping back into crypto after a brief retreat.

