Crypto ETFs See Massive Turnaround With Over $1 Billion in New Inflows

Di: Coindoo
2025/09/30 21:17
Both Bitcoin and Ethereum products participated in the surge, underscoring renewed investor appetite after a shaky September.

Ethereum was the clear standout. Funds tied to the second-largest cryptocurrency absorbed $547 million in a single day, a sharp reversal from five consecutive sessions of outflows. Fidelity’s FETH and BlackRock’s ETHA led the charge, helping push Ethereum ETF assets under management to $27.5 billion – now equal to over 5% of the token’s circulating market value.

Bitcoin ETFs also drew significant inflows, pulling in $522 million. Fidelity’s flagship FBTC accounted for the bulk with nearly $300 million, while ARK 21Shares added $62 million. BlackRock’s IBIT was the lone exception, posting a small net outflow, though the broader group of 12 funds now controls $150 billion in Bitcoin, or about 6.6% of total supply.

Crypto Funds Lost $812M Last Week as U.S. Outflows Surged

The timing of the reversal coincides with a broader rebound in crypto prices. Bitcoin has reclaimed the $114,000 level after dipping earlier in the month, while Ethereum has climbed back above $4,000 for the first time in days.

For market watchers, the combination of rising prices and swelling ETF inflows signals that institutions are stepping back into crypto after a brief retreat.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

