Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs rebound with $557m inflows as MSP Miner launches BTC, ETH contracts. Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have recently rebounded, with Bitcoin attracting approximately $430 million and Ethereum recording $127 million. BlackRock's IBIT continues to lead…

Crypto ETFs continue to rebound, $55m flow into the market

Di: Crypto.news
2025/10/02 22:38
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs rebound with $557m inflows as MSP Miner launches BTC, ETH contracts.

Table of Contents

  • About MSP Miner
  • How to start earning passive income?
  • Conclusion
Summary
  • Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs rebound with $557m inflows, signaling renewed market confidence.
  • MSP Miner launches eco-friendly BTC and ETH contracts, offering passive income through its clean mining platform.
  • Institutional crypto flows return as ETFs rise and green mining platforms gain traction.

Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have recently rebounded, with Bitcoin attracting approximately $430 million and Ethereum recording $127 million.

BlackRock’s IBIT continues to lead Bitcoin inflows, while its ETHA product also contributed to Ethereum’s positive performance.

Following a rebound of over $1 billion on Monday, crypto ETFs climbed again on Tuesday, September 30th, locking in a new wave of institutional capital, indicating that market confidence is gradually returning after last week’s volatility.

Meanwhile, UK-registered MSP Miner launched BTC and ETH contracts. Users can deposit and activate contracts without selling existing assets to earn stable passive income, with daily returns of up to $9,000, providing investors with a new channel for value growth.

About MSP Miner

Registered in the UK in 2018, MSP Miner has established hundreds of clean energy mining farms worldwide and accepts payments in a variety of major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, XRP, DOGE, ETH, and SOL. Transparent returns and secure fund protection allow users to participate in mining with a low barrier to entry and earn a stable passive income.

The key advantages of MSP Miner include:

1. Security and Stability: The platform utilizes McAfee® and Cloudflare® technologies and uses offline cold wallets for asset storage. This multi-layered security system provides professional-grade security for user accounts.

2. Energy Efficiency: MSP Miner is 100% solar-powered (solar, wind, and hydroelectric). This reduces CO2 emissions and eliminates the energy consumption of traditional mining, ensuring a stable and reliable mining environment.

3. Compliance and Transparency: The security and transparency of mining and energy information ensure reliable and stable data and services.

4. Payment Methods: Supports cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrencies within cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL, XRP, USDC, LTC, and USDT.

5. Affiliate Program: Invite friends to earn 3% + 2% lifetime referral commissions, with a maximum bonus of $50,000.

How to start earning passive income?

Register

Fill in the required information to create an account on the platform. Receive a $15 bonus upon registration.

Choose a Plan

Select a mining contract that suits a particular budget and contract length.

After purchasing a contract, the system automatically contributes computing power to the mining pool, and profits are automatically credited to your account within 24 hours. Upon contract expiration, the principal is automatically returned.

To learn more about MSP Miner mining contract options, visit the contract page.

Conclusion

After two consecutive days of strong inflows, the Bitcoin and Ethereum markets are stabilizing following last week’s outflows, suggesting that October could be a key period for strong performance for institutional crypto products. MSP Miner, registered in the UK, operates on renewable energy and provides users with a secure, transparent, and efficient cryptocurrency investment platform.

For more information, please visit the official website. Official email: info@mspminer.com.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

