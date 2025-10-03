Crypto.com Joins Forces with SOL Strategies to Expand Custody Solutions

TLDR

Crypto.com partners with SOL Strategies to provide Solana validator access.

The partnership expands SOL Strategies’ treasury custody and validator services.

Crypto.com Custody will now offer institutional-grade services for Solana assets.

The collaboration reflects growing demand for secure and compliant crypto services.

Crypto exchange Crypto.com has entered a strategic partnership with SOL Strategies Inc. (Nasdaq: STKE), a publicly traded Canadian company focused on the Solana blockchain. This partnership aims to strengthen both companies’ operations by enhancing Solana’s institutional offerings, especially in terms of treasury custody and validator services.

The collaboration will see SOL Strategies diversify its operations by utilizing Crypto.com Custody for a portion of its digital asset treasury. Additionally, SOL Strategies will integrate its enterprise-grade validator services into Crypto.com’s custody platform. This will give Crypto.com’s institutional clients access to Solana validator infrastructure while bolstering SOL Strategies’ own treasury management.

Enhanced Custody Solutions for Solana Assets

As part of the deal, SOL Strategies will leverage Crypto.com Custody for securing part of its Solana-based digital assets. Crypto.com Custody is an institutional-grade service designed for eligible institutions and high-net-worth clients. The platform offers a secure, end-to-end solution that ensures safety and compliance while storing digital assets.

Eric Anziani, President and COO of Crypto.com, emphasized the need for public companies to build secure and compliant digital asset treasuries.

“Public companies building out their digital asset treasury require a safe, secure, and compliant custody solution and reliable staking options,” he said. This partnership will provide a trusted custody solution for SOL Strategies and further solidify Crypto.com’s role in the institutional crypto market.

Solana Validator Services Integrated into Crypto.com Platform

In addition to expanding its custody operations, SOL Strategies will integrate its Solana validator services into Crypto.com’s platform. This move will allow Crypto.com’s institutional clients to gain access to staking options and validator infrastructure for Solana assets.

Michael Hubbard, Interim CEO of SOL Strategies, noted that this collaboration validates their position as a leading Solana infrastructure provider.

This integration aligns with the broader trend of growing institutional interest in Solana-based assets and services. It also highlights the increasing demand for cross-chain interoperability and tokenized financial products that bridge decentralized finance (DeFi) and traditional finance.

A Step Toward Broader Institutional Adoption

This partnership is a reflection of the increasing demand for robust, scalable solutions in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, particularly for institutional clients. By combining their expertise in digital asset management, Crypto.com and SOL Strategies are positioning themselves as key players in the rapidly growing blockchain infrastructure space.

The collaboration also illustrates the potential for further growth in the Solana ecosystem. With the addition of institutional-grade validator services and trusted custody solutions, the partnership aims to support the growing adoption of Solana for enterprise-level blockchain solutions. This is in line with broader industry trends that focus on secure, transparent, and compliant solutions for digital asset management and staking services.

As the partnership between Crypto.com and SOL Strategies unfolds, it is expected that more institutional players will seek exposure to the Solana blockchain, expanding its role in the broader crypto economy.

