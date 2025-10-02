The post Crypto.com and Sol Strategies team up for enhanced treasury management appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Crypto.com has partnered with SolStrategies, a Solana-focused treasury strategy firm, to improve its treasury management capabilities via validator integrations. The collaboration builds on Crypto.com’s expansion into Solana ecosystem partnerships and development of institutional treasury solutions. Crypto.com has partnered with SolStrategies, a Solana-focused treasury management firm, to strengthen its custody and validator offerings. Under the collaboration, SolStrategies will diversify its custody operations by using Crypto.com Custody for part of its treasury, while also making its enterprise-grade validator services available to Crypto.com’s institutional custody clients. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cryptocom-solstrategies-partnership-treasury-management/ The post Crypto.com and Sol Strategies team up for enhanced treasury management appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Crypto.com has partnered with SolStrategies, a Solana-focused treasury strategy firm, to improve its treasury management capabilities via validator integrations. The collaboration builds on Crypto.com’s expansion into Solana ecosystem partnerships and development of institutional treasury solutions. Crypto.com has partnered with SolStrategies, a Solana-focused treasury management firm, to strengthen its custody and validator offerings. Under the collaboration, SolStrategies will diversify its custody operations by using Crypto.com Custody for part of its treasury, while also making its enterprise-grade validator services available to Crypto.com’s institutional custody clients. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cryptocom-solstrategies-partnership-treasury-management/