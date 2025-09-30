Cronos Partners with AWS to Advance Tokenization and AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Cronos is developing methods to make Cronos data accessible via AWS Public Blockchain Data as a result of this partnership.

The leading blockchain ecosystem, Cronos, is collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to increase developers’ access to Cronos data, infrastructure, and AI capabilities, assisting organizations and businesses in creating the onchain finance of the future.

Cronos is developing methods to make Cronos data accessible via AWS Public Blockchain Data as a result of this partnership. In addition to providing financial institutions with a mechanism to streamline processes via reporting templates, the goal is to create a reliable and reporting-ready pipeline that might assist AI agents with analytics and sophisticated queries.

AWS will provide up to $100,000 in AWS credits per company to a limited group of Cronos builders in order to further stimulate ecosystem development. Early-stage and institutional initiatives will benefit from these resources as they grow tokenization experiments, RWA platforms, DeFi protocols, and AI-powered Cronos apps.

The statement comes after Cronos’ 2025–2026 vision was recently released, outlining a bold plan to solidify its standing as the preferred blockchain for organizations. A dedicated tokenization platform for stocks, funds, commodities, insurance, FX, and real estate is part of the plan.

The smooth delivery of DeFi services to more than 150 million consumers via Crypto.com and increased institutional demand for CRO via ETFs and treasury integrations are among the main goals. With recent updates giving 10x quicker block times (0.5s) and 10x reduced gas expenses, Cronos has already started to realize this promise, increasing daily transactions by 400%. Cronos aims to deploy $10 billion worth of tokenized assets and reach 20 million users across CeFi and DeFi by 2026.

The development emphasizes how blockchain, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing are increasingly coming together to provide developers and businesses the resources they need to promote tokenization and institutional use cases on Cronos.

An addressable user base of over 100 million individuals worldwide is represented by Cronos, a prominent blockchain ecosystem that has joined with Crypto.com and more than 500 application developers and contributors. Building the DeFi infrastructure that enables tokenized markets to be open, compliant, and useable by billions of people is Cronos’ goal.