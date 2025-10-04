Cronos (CRO) Partners with Morpho and Crypto.com to Expand DeFi Lending Opportunities



Darius Baruo



Cronos (CRO) collaborates with Morpho and Crypto.com to enhance DeFi lending on its network, introducing advanced borrowing features and expanding tokenization opportunities globally.











Cronos (CRO), in collaboration with Morpho and Crypto.com, has announced a partnership aimed at enhancing decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and tokenization opportunities on the Cronos network. This collaboration marks a significant step in integrating advanced borrowing features and expanding DeFi to millions of users worldwide, according to Cronos Blog.

Enhancing DeFi Lending on Cronos

The partnership will see Morpho’s lending network extend beyond Ethereum to the rapidly growing Cronos ecosystem. This will lay the groundwork for new collateral types and tokenized use cases. The joint venture plans to launch a stablecoin lending market using wrapped assets like CDCBTC and CDCETH as collateral. The first vault is expected to go live in Q4 2025, allowing users to borrow against their assets or supply them to Morpho Vaults, earning interest rates adjusted dynamically based on demand and supply.

Integration and Accessibility

Morpho will be directly integrated into the Crypto.com app and exchange, providing access to millions of users worldwide. This integration is expected to open the Morpho lending market on Cronos to one of the largest user bases in the industry, significantly increasing on-chain activity.

Future Plans and Roadmap

The collaboration aligns with Cronos’s 2025–2026 roadmap, which emphasizes tokenization, AI integration, and global distribution. Recent upgrades have reduced gas fees by 10x and block processing time to under one second, resulting in a 400% increase in daily transactions. Cronos is also exploring the use of real-world assets (RWA) as collateral in Morpho Vaults, reflecting a shared vision to expand asset tokenization and connect traditional finance with on-chain markets.

Executive Insights

Mirko Zhao, Head of Cronos Labs, highlighted the partnership’s importance, stating, “Collaborating with Morpho is a significant milestone for our community. By jointly implementing lending and borrowing features utilizing wrapped assets, we’re providing immediate utility to users while laying the groundwork for tokenization and institutional-grade use cases.”

Paul Frambot, Co-founder and CEO of Morpho, commented, “We continue to grow the ‘DeFi Mullet,’ with Crypto.com at the front end and Morpho on Cronos at the back end, offering on-chain lending benefits to millions through a familiar user experience.”

Ketat Sarakune, Head of Revenue and Asset Growth at Crypto.com, emphasized the collaboration’s role in accelerating cryptocurrency adoption, stating that integrating Morpho Vaults into the Crypto.com platform will provide seamless access to advanced DeFi lending markets powered by Cronos’s speed, scalability, and low-cost operations.

About Cronos

Cronos is a leading blockchain ecosystem supported by Crypto.com and over 500 app developers, serving a user base of over 150 million worldwide. It aims to build an open, regulatory-compliant DeFi infrastructure accessible to billions. The ecosystem comprises three chains: Cronos EVM, Cronos POS, and Cronos zkEVM, managing over $6 billion in user assets and having processed over 100 million transactions.

About Morpho

Morpho is a highly trusted on-chain lending network with over $13 billion in deposits, offering a range of lending and borrowing use cases through its open infrastructure.

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is a trusted platform by millions worldwide, leading in regulatory compliance, security, and privacy. It is dedicated to accelerating cryptocurrency adoption with the vision of “Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™.”

Image source: Shutterstock



