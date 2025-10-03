Cronos (CRO) Partners with Morpho and Crypto.com to Enhance DeFi Lending and Tokenization



James Ding



Cronos (CRO), Morpho, and Crypto.com are collaborating to expand DeFi lending and tokenization on the Cronos network, aiming to integrate Morpho Vaults and explore new collateral types.











Cronos (CRO), in collaboration with Morpho and Crypto.com, has announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and expanding tokenization opportunities on the Cronos network. This collaboration is set to introduce advanced lending and borrowing functionalities, thereby scaling the reach of DeFi to millions of users globally, according to Cronos.

Integration of Morpho Vaults

The partnership will facilitate the integration of Morpho Vaults into Crypto.com’s offerings, initially planned for earlier this year. This integration will extend Morpho’s capital-efficient lending beyond Ethereum, introducing new collateral types and tokenization use cases within the Cronos ecosystem. The first Morpho Vaults on the Cronos network are expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2025, offering users the ability to borrow against their holdings or supply assets to earn interest with dynamically adjusting rates based on market demand.

Enhancing User Access

By embedding Morpho into the Crypto.com App and Exchange, the collaboration aims to make Morpho’s lending markets accessible to a vast user base, significantly boosting on-chain activity. The partnership also explores the use of wrapped real-world assets (RWA) as collateral, reflecting a shared vision to bridge traditional finance with on-chain markets, thereby expanding access to tokenized assets.

Advancements in Cronos Network

This initiative aligns with Cronos’ 2025–2026 roadmap, which positions the network as a preferred blockchain for institutions through tokenization, AI integration, and global distribution. Recent network upgrades have significantly improved efficiency, cutting gas fees by tenfold and reducing block times to under one second, thereby increasing daily transactions by 400%.

Statements from Key Executives

Mirko Zhao, Head of Cronos Labs, emphasized the milestone of this collaboration, stating, “By working together to enable borrowing and lending with wrapped assets, we’re unlocking immediate utility for users while also laying the groundwork for tokenization and institutional-grade use cases.”

Paul Frambot, Co-founder and CEO of Morpho, expressed excitement about expanding DeFi accessibility, stating, “Together, we will bring new lending markets to Cronos and explore future collateral types, from wrapped assets to potentially tokenized real-world assets.”

Ketat Sarakune, Head of Yield & Asset Growth at Crypto.com, highlighted the mission to accelerate cryptocurrency adoption, noting, “By embedding Morpho vaults into the Crypto.com platform, we are giving millions of users seamless access to advanced DeFi lending markets.”

About the Collaborating Entities

Cronos is a leading blockchain ecosystem supported by Crypto.com, with a mission to build DeFi infrastructure that is open, compliant, and usable by billions. The ecosystem includes Cronos EVM, Cronos POS, and Cronos zkEVM, collectively securing over 100 million transactions.

Morpho is a renowned on-chain lending network with over $13 billion in deposits, offering scalable lending solutions and custom yield options.

Crypto.com, established in 2016, is a trusted global leader in regulatory compliance, security, and privacy, committed to widespread cryptocurrency adoption.

