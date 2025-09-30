ExchangeDEX+
CRO investors are reeling from a Bloomberg report that revealed Crypto.com suffered a data leak involving the hacker group Scattered Spider. An employee account was compromised, exposing personal data, though the exchange claimed funds were secure and only a “very small number” of individuals were impacted. The disclosure, made much later than the event, has […]CRO investors are reeling from a Bloomberg report that revealed Crypto.com suffered a data leak involving the hacker group Scattered Spider. An employee account was compromised, exposing personal data, though the exchange claimed funds were secure and only a “very small number” of individuals were impacted. The disclosure, made much later than the event, has […]

CRO Crypto Investors Migrate North to XRP Tundra’s Twin-Token Wealth Expedition

Di: Tronweekly
2025/09/30 21:00
Cronos
CRO$0.12768+1.53%
XRP
XRP$2.3398+2.77%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007283+4.71%
COM
COM$0.006281+1.30%
XRP Tundra

CRO investors are reeling from a Bloomberg report that revealed Crypto.com suffered a data leak involving the hacker group Scattered Spider. An employee account was compromised, exposing personal data, though the exchange claimed funds were secure and only a “very small number” of individuals were impacted. The disclosure, made much later than the event, has raised new doubts about transparency and governance at the exchange.

Combined with lingering controversy over the re-issuance of 70 billion CRO tokens after they were publicly burned in 2021, the trust deficit has widened. Many CRO holders are reconsidering exposure to projects tied directly to Crypto.com and are exploring alternatives where tokenomics, audits, and governance are defined in advance. XRP Tundra’s presale has emerged as one of the key destinations for this redirected capital.

Trust Concerns Surrounding CRO

The Crypto.com leak reinforced worries about how the platform communicates with its users. Investors voiced frustration that the breach was not reported promptly, and that internal security weaknesses were only uncovered by outside reporting. For token holders already angered by governance choices, the incident validated concerns that transparency is secondary to damage control.

The earlier CRO token supply controversy remains another sticking point. In 2021, Crypto.com announced the permanent burn of 70 billion tokens to strengthen the currency. Years later, a re-issuance of that amount drew sharp criticism from community analysts, who saw the reversal as undermining credibility. Together, the governance and security episodes have left many CRO investors open to shifting funds elsewhere.

XRP Tundra’s Presale Mechanics

XRP Tundra’s presale is now in Phase 4, with TUNDRA-S priced at $0.068. Every purchase comes with a 16% bonus allocation and free TUNDRA-X tokens, referenced at $0.034 for valuation purposes. Launch prices are already set at $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, allowing buyers to measure entry against known future levels.

The project uses a dual-token model. TUNDRA-S, built on Solana, is the yield and utility token. TUNDRA-X, launched on the XRP Ledger, carries governance rights and serves as the reserve anchor. With 40% of TUNDRA-S supply dedicated to the presale, early participants hold a significant share of the eventual circulating base.

Yield and Staking Access for XRP Holders

Staking forms a central part of Tundra’s appeal. Cryo Vaults let users lock XRP for durations from one week to three months, with longer terms producing higher returns. Frost Keys, distributed as NFTs, adjust staking outcomes by either boosting APY or reducing lock-up requirements. The combined design targets yields of up to 30% APY.

Although staking is not active yet, presale investors secure guaranteed access once it launches. This structure ensures that early buyers are positioned to benefit not only from discounted pricing but also from the first phase of yield generation. Coverage by Crypto Sister has outlined how these staking mechanics may work in practice.

Verification and Transparency

XRP Tundra has prioritized transparency by publishing independent reviews. Smart contracts and presale mechanics have been audited by Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins. In addition, the team has completed Vital Block KYC verification, documenting team identity and accountability.

These records contrast with investor complaints around CRO, where delayed disclosures have undermined confidence. For Tundra, audits and KYC serve as proactive tools to reassure buyers that both technical integrity and team accountability are verifiable before entry.

From Uncertainty to Defined Returns

For CRO holders unsettled by supply reversals and security lapses, XRP Tundra presents a presale that emphasizes clarity. Token prices at launch are fixed in advance, staking yields are described in the whitepaper, and audit documents are published for public review. With TUNDRA-S available at $0.068, bonus allocations in place, and free TUNDRA-X provided alongside, the project delivers a structure where potential upside can be measured rather than guessed.

Secure your presale allocation now and follow XRP Tundra’s official updates to be first in line when staking and launch events go live:

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/
Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundra
Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra
X: https://x.com/Xrptundra

Contact: Tim Fénix, contact@xrptundra.com

