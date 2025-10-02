ExchangeDEX+
Dhabi, UAE – October 2, 2025: CPX Holding, a leading provider of cutting-edge cyber and physical security solutions and services, today announced the launch of its Crypto Defense Solution, an enterprise-grade cybersecurity offering designed to address the evolving risks facing the digital asset ecosystem. Purpose-built for exchanges, custodians and financial institutions, the solution delivers comprehensive [...]

CPX Launches Crypto Defense Solution to Enhance Security in the Digital Asset Ecosystem

Di: Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/02 22:56
Cpx Crypto Defense Solution

Dhabi, UAE – October 2, 2025: CPX Holding, a leading provider of cutting-edge cyber and physical security solutions and services, today announced the launch of its Crypto Defense Solution, an enterprise-grade cybersecurity offering designed to address the evolving risks facing the digital asset ecosystem. Purpose-built for exchanges, custodians and financial institutions, the solution delivers comprehensive protection across the crypto security lifecycle, from wallet architecture reviews to real-time blockchain transaction monitoring.

As the UAE cements its position as a global hub for cryptocurrency—propelled by forward-thinking regulations from the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) and ambitious national digital economy strategies—the imperative for robust security measures has become more critical than ever. Without adequate protection, vulnerabilities in the crypto ecosystem could pose significant risks to the financial sector and erode public trust.

The Crypto Defense Solution combines multiple layers of protection, including hot and cold wallet security assessments, smart contract and protocol reviews, 24/7 crypto-aware Security Operations Center (SOC) monitoring, blockchain threat intelligence and crypto-specific incident response. Leveraging CPX’s sovereign UAE-based SOC capabilities and partnerships with leading crypto forensics and blockchain intelligence providers, the end-to-end solution enables organizations to address critical gaps in the crypto security market. This includes detection of unauthorized cold-to-hot wallet transfers, defense against social engineering targeting wallet signers and quick response to breaches with forensic-level investigation and recovery.

A recent $1.5 billion breach exposed the high stakes of vulnerabilities in wallets, smart contracts, and social engineering and emphasized the need for specialized and critical protection. CPX’s Crypto Defense Solution helps to fill this gap, ensuring compliance, operational resilience, and the visibility traditional SOCs cannot provide for blockchain-based systems.

With a track record of securing enterprises, governments, and critical infrastructure sectors, CPX brings trusted, mission-critical protection into the digital asset ecosystem, while continuing its focus on transformative AI security that empowers organizations to assess risks, safeguard assets, and operate with confidence.

About CPX Holding

CPX, a G42 company, is a leading provider of end-to-end cyber and physical security solutions and services. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, CPX employs over 600 cyber and physical security specialists serving enterprises, governments, and critical infrastructure sectors in the UAE and beyond. With a strong focus on delivering transformative security across the AI ecosystem, CPX empowers organizations to assess risks, protect assets, and operate with unwavering confidence. Discover more at www.cpx.net.

This article was originally published as CPX Launches Crypto Defense Solution to Enhance Security in the Digital Asset Ecosystem on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

