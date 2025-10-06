Could the Federal Reserve’s Next Move Shake the Financial Landscape?

Tensions are escalating in the financial world as the Federal Reserve gears up for its pivotal October interest rate decision, coinciding with the ongoing federal government shutdown. This shutdown has already disrupted essential operations, including the Bureau of Labor Statistics, leading to a delay in the critical September jobs report, a key metric for assessing […]
