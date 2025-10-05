Could Security Lapses in Crypto Platforms Lead to Irrecoverable Losses?

ExchangeDEX+
Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 17:30
In recent times, instances of hacking in cryptocurrency platforms have been on the rise, presenting an appealing opportunity for cybercriminals as traditional banking systems boost their security measures. These advancements have made it increasingly difficult to move large sums of money unnoticed through conventional means.

