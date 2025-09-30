ExchangeDEX+
Could Bitcoin Hit $1,000,000 By 2030

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 22:00
Crypto News
  • 30 September 2025
  • |
  • 16:15

While the market continues to recover from its recent pullback, which cost over $123 million in losses in liquidation, analysts and market watchers are back in action.

They believe the pullback was necessary for Bitcoin to gather momentum and surge higher.

Their Bitcoin price predictions are becoming bolder, with calls for the cryptocurrency to reach $1,000,000 by 2030. While their reasons are clear, it’s necessary to question and research their feasibility.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Million Happening?

Cryptocurrency adoption is on the rise, as countries are becoming more liberal with their regulations, allowing citizens to interact more. Historically, as adoption of Bitcoin rises, interest in it also increases, as it’s the mainstream cryptocurrency that drives market movement.

Last month, Coinbase CEO confirmed this Bitcoin price prediction in a podcast, saying that BTC will peak at $1 million, but let’s hit $124,000 first. Armstrong pointed to a few reasons to back up his Bitcoin price prediction, which include clearer regulations starting to take shape in the United States, which he called a “bellwether for the rest of the G20.”

He highlighted the recently passed Genius Act for stablecoins and the market structure bill that is now “being debated” in the Senate.

“Fingers crossed something could happen by the end of this year, that would be a huge milestone,” Armstrong said.

He also cited the US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. “If you asked me five years ago, that would have been like a vision board. Someone would have said you’re crazy, the United States government is not going to officially hold Bitcoin.”

While this Bitcoin Price prediction seems feasible, it’s only an investment option for long-term investors. Those looking for short-term gains with good capital are better off investing in an emerging PayFi solution called Remittix, which is set for a 50x by 2025 ending.

Why Invest In Remittix?

Remittix is a PayFi platform that facilitates instant crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries and supports more than 40 cryptocurrencies.

The platform also offers a referral program where users earn a 15% bonus on their referee’s presale purchase in USDT. Rewards are instantly claimable every 24 hours via the Remittix dashboard for withdrawal or reinvestment.

Remittix Highlights:

  • The remittix team is now verified by CertiK, the #1 blockchain security firm. RTX is ranked #1 on CertiK for pre-launch Token.
  • Designed for both crypto natives and non-crypto users, it can be used by business owners, freelancers and remitters.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/       

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix   

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Source: https://coindoo.com/bitcoin-price-prediction-could-bitcoin-hit-1000000-by-2030/

