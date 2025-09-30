ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post COTI launches loyalty platform with 12.5M token rewards for first season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COTI has introduced COTI Earn, the official loyalty platform of its ecosystem, with the first season (dubbed Genesis) now live and distributing 12.5 million COTI tokens in rewards. Unlike traditional airdrops, the program turns every user interaction into Token Points (TPs), which are minted on-chain daily and deposited directly into user wallets. Actions such as holding and trading assets, referring new participants, or engaging in community activities are all eligible. “COTI Earn is designed to recognize real users and real contributions to the ecosystem” said Shahaf Bar-Geffen, COTI’s CEO. “As on-chain activity increases, loyalty platforms must evolve to be transparent, fair, and rewarding by design. Platforms running on vanity metrics simply won’t stand the test of time” How users can participate Users can connect their wallets to earn.coti.io to begin earning. Holding supported assets, including wETH, wBTC, and USDC-e on the COTI Network, or COTI and gCOTI in the Treasury, automatically accrues rewards.  Additional activities such as trading on PriveX or Carbon DeFi, completing quizzes, and joining social channels also contribute. Token Points are liquid, on-chain, and distributed daily, with seasonal missions, badges, and leaderboards adding further incentives. A bridging process via Hyperlane Nexus makes onboarding into the COTI ecosystem easier. Foundational privacy infrastructure for Web3 The launch of COTI Earn builds on the project’s role as a privacy-first blockchain infrastructure layer, already deployed across Ethereum (ETH) and more than 70 other chains. Its system, powered by garbled circuits, enables on-chain private computation without compromising performance, cost, or composability. COTI’s programmable privacy supports multiple sectors, with partnerships already in place for: Private stablecoins and payments: MetaMask, MyEtherWallet, Cardano, IOG; Confidential DeFi: PriveX, Bancor, Carbon DeFi; RWAs and tokenization: Plume, Tokenized Asset Coalition; Government and CBDCs: European Central Bank and Bank of Israel. Featured image via Shutterstock.  Source: https://finbold.com/coti-launches-loyalty-platform-with-12-5m-token-rewards-for-first-season/The post COTI launches loyalty platform with 12.5M token rewards for first season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COTI has introduced COTI Earn, the official loyalty platform of its ecosystem, with the first season (dubbed Genesis) now live and distributing 12.5 million COTI tokens in rewards. Unlike traditional airdrops, the program turns every user interaction into Token Points (TPs), which are minted on-chain daily and deposited directly into user wallets. Actions such as holding and trading assets, referring new participants, or engaging in community activities are all eligible. “COTI Earn is designed to recognize real users and real contributions to the ecosystem” said Shahaf Bar-Geffen, COTI’s CEO. “As on-chain activity increases, loyalty platforms must evolve to be transparent, fair, and rewarding by design. Platforms running on vanity metrics simply won’t stand the test of time” How users can participate Users can connect their wallets to earn.coti.io to begin earning. Holding supported assets, including wETH, wBTC, and USDC-e on the COTI Network, or COTI and gCOTI in the Treasury, automatically accrues rewards.  Additional activities such as trading on PriveX or Carbon DeFi, completing quizzes, and joining social channels also contribute. Token Points are liquid, on-chain, and distributed daily, with seasonal missions, badges, and leaderboards adding further incentives. A bridging process via Hyperlane Nexus makes onboarding into the COTI ecosystem easier. Foundational privacy infrastructure for Web3 The launch of COTI Earn builds on the project’s role as a privacy-first blockchain infrastructure layer, already deployed across Ethereum (ETH) and more than 70 other chains. Its system, powered by garbled circuits, enables on-chain private computation without compromising performance, cost, or composability. COTI’s programmable privacy supports multiple sectors, with partnerships already in place for: Private stablecoins and payments: MetaMask, MyEtherWallet, Cardano, IOG; Confidential DeFi: PriveX, Bancor, Carbon DeFi; RWAs and tokenization: Plume, Tokenized Asset Coalition; Government and CBDCs: European Central Bank and Bank of Israel. Featured image via Shutterstock.  Source: https://finbold.com/coti-launches-loyalty-platform-with-12-5m-token-rewards-for-first-season/

COTI launches loyalty platform with 12.5M token rewards for first season

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 23:09
COTI
COTI$0.04372+26.46%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007193+2.36%
COM
COM$0.006239+0.54%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00211+2.92%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00145-21.91%

COTI has introduced COTI Earn, the official loyalty platform of its ecosystem, with the first season (dubbed Genesis) now live and distributing 12.5 million COTI tokens in rewards.

Unlike traditional airdrops, the program turns every user interaction into Token Points (TPs), which are minted on-chain daily and deposited directly into user wallets. Actions such as holding and trading assets, referring new participants, or engaging in community activities are all eligible.

How users can participate

Users can connect their wallets to earn.coti.io to begin earning. Holding supported assets, including wETH, wBTC, and USDC-e on the COTI Network, or COTI and gCOTI in the Treasury, automatically accrues rewards. 

Additional activities such as trading on PriveX or Carbon DeFi, completing quizzes, and joining social channels also contribute.

Token Points are liquid, on-chain, and distributed daily, with seasonal missions, badges, and leaderboards adding further incentives. A bridging process via Hyperlane Nexus makes onboarding into the COTI ecosystem easier.

Foundational privacy infrastructure for Web3

The launch of COTI Earn builds on the project’s role as a privacy-first blockchain infrastructure layer, already deployed across Ethereum (ETH) and more than 70 other chains. Its system, powered by garbled circuits, enables on-chain private computation without compromising performance, cost, or composability.

COTI’s programmable privacy supports multiple sectors, with partnerships already in place for:

  • Private stablecoins and payments: MetaMask, MyEtherWallet, Cardano, IOG;
  • Confidential DeFi: PriveX, Bancor, Carbon DeFi;
  • RWAs and tokenization: Plume, Tokenized Asset Coalition;
  • Government and CBDCs: European Central Bank and Bank of Israel.

Featured image via Shutterstock. 

Source: https://finbold.com/coti-launches-loyalty-platform-with-12-5m-token-rewards-for-first-season/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Nexchain has continued to grow as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. In Stage 27, the project has raised more than $10.3 million. Tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing at $0.30, leaving early buyers with an expected return of 278%. The launch of Whitepaper v2.0 set out updates to the [...] The post Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$104,636.19+2.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005033-6.64%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Condividi
Blockonomi2025/09/18 01:15
CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

CME Group is launching options for Solana and XRP futures this October. The move signals a major shift, acknowledging that institutional liquidity is now firmly expanding beyond the established dominance of Bitcoin and Ether. According to a press release dated…
Movement
MOVE$0.06243+0.04%
XRP
XRP$2.3366+2.12%
Major
MAJOR$0.10236+3.43%
Condividi
Crypto.news2025/09/18 01:18
CEO of ‘Textbook Ponzi’ Pleads Guilty in $200M Bitcoin Fraud Case

CEO of ‘Textbook Ponzi’ Pleads Guilty in $200M Bitcoin Fraud Case

Ramil Ventura Palafox admitted to defrauding more than 90,000 investors through a fake Bitcoin trading program.
Moonveil
MORE$0.005033-6.64%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/09/18 14:42

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

CEO of ‘Textbook Ponzi’ Pleads Guilty in $200M Bitcoin Fraud Case

The Best Crypto for Higher Returns: Why BlockDAG, Ethereum, XRP, & Solana Could Redefine 2026’s Market Cycle

Treasury Secretary Bessent Clarifies Trump’s $2,000 Tariff Dividend as Possible Tax Benefits Amid Court Scrutiny

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,521.44
$104,521.44$104,521.44

+0.73%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,577.84
$3,577.84$3,577.84

+1.76%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$164.98
$164.98$164.98

+1.50%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3344
$2.3344$2.3344

+0.79%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17976
$0.17976$0.17976

+0.94%