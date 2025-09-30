The post COTI launches loyalty platform with 12.5M token rewards for first season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COTI has introduced COTI Earn, the official loyalty platform of its ecosystem, with the first season (dubbed Genesis) now live and distributing 12.5 million COTI tokens in rewards. Unlike traditional airdrops, the program turns every user interaction into Token Points (TPs), which are minted on-chain daily and deposited directly into user wallets. Actions such as holding and trading assets, referring new participants, or engaging in community activities are all eligible. “COTI Earn is designed to recognize real users and real contributions to the ecosystem” said Shahaf Bar-Geffen, COTI’s CEO. “As on-chain activity increases, loyalty platforms must evolve to be transparent, fair, and rewarding by design. Platforms running on vanity metrics simply won’t stand the test of time” How users can participate Users can connect their wallets to earn.coti.io to begin earning. Holding supported assets, including wETH, wBTC, and USDC-e on the COTI Network, or COTI and gCOTI in the Treasury, automatically accrues rewards. Additional activities such as trading on PriveX or Carbon DeFi, completing quizzes, and joining social channels also contribute. Token Points are liquid, on-chain, and distributed daily, with seasonal missions, badges, and leaderboards adding further incentives. A bridging process via Hyperlane Nexus makes onboarding into the COTI ecosystem easier. Foundational privacy infrastructure for Web3 The launch of COTI Earn builds on the project’s role as a privacy-first blockchain infrastructure layer, already deployed across Ethereum (ETH) and more than 70 other chains. Its system, powered by garbled circuits, enables on-chain private computation without compromising performance, cost, or composability. COTI’s programmable privacy supports multiple sectors, with partnerships already in place for: Private stablecoins and payments: MetaMask, MyEtherWallet, Cardano, IOG; Confidential DeFi: PriveX, Bancor, Carbon DeFi; RWAs and tokenization: Plume, Tokenized Asset Coalition; Government and CBDCs: European Central Bank and Bank of Israel. Featured image via Shutterstock. Source: https://finbold.com/coti-launches-loyalty-platform-with-12-5m-token-rewards-for-first-season/ The post COTI launches loyalty platform with 12.5M token rewards for first season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COTI has introduced COTI Earn, the official loyalty platform of its ecosystem, with the first season (dubbed Genesis) now live and distributing 12.5 million COTI tokens in rewards. Unlike traditional airdrops, the program turns every user interaction into Token Points (TPs), which are minted on-chain daily and deposited directly into user wallets. Actions such as holding and trading assets, referring new participants, or engaging in community activities are all eligible. “COTI Earn is designed to recognize real users and real contributions to the ecosystem” said Shahaf Bar-Geffen, COTI’s CEO. “As on-chain activity increases, loyalty platforms must evolve to be transparent, fair, and rewarding by design. Platforms running on vanity metrics simply won’t stand the test of time” How users can participate Users can connect their wallets to earn.coti.io to begin earning. Holding supported assets, including wETH, wBTC, and USDC-e on the COTI Network, or COTI and gCOTI in the Treasury, automatically accrues rewards. Additional activities such as trading on PriveX or Carbon DeFi, completing quizzes, and joining social channels also contribute. Token Points are liquid, on-chain, and distributed daily, with seasonal missions, badges, and leaderboards adding further incentives. A bridging process via Hyperlane Nexus makes onboarding into the COTI ecosystem easier. Foundational privacy infrastructure for Web3 The launch of COTI Earn builds on the project’s role as a privacy-first blockchain infrastructure layer, already deployed across Ethereum (ETH) and more than 70 other chains. Its system, powered by garbled circuits, enables on-chain private computation without compromising performance, cost, or composability. COTI’s programmable privacy supports multiple sectors, with partnerships already in place for: Private stablecoins and payments: MetaMask, MyEtherWallet, Cardano, IOG; Confidential DeFi: PriveX, Bancor, Carbon DeFi; RWAs and tokenization: Plume, Tokenized Asset Coalition; Government and CBDCs: European Central Bank and Bank of Israel. Featured image via Shutterstock. Source: https://finbold.com/coti-launches-loyalty-platform-with-12-5m-token-rewards-for-first-season/