ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
Convano has added another 85.8 BTC to its balance sheet.Convano has added another 85.8 BTC to its balance sheet.

Convano continues to splash cash on BTC, marching toward 21K BTC goal

Di: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/30 23:10
Bitcoin
BTC$104,521.44+2.19%

Japanese public company Convano Inc. (6574.T) has purchased an additional 85.8 Bitcoins, worth approximately 1.457 billion yen. The BTC purchase was also executed over two consecutive days.

Convano bought 29.71 BTC on September 29 at an average price of 16.7 million yen per BTC. The purchases were in the form of corporate bonds and cash reserves.

On September 30, the digital asset treasury firm purchased an additional 56.12 BTC at an average price of 17.1 million yen, funded similarly through corporate bonds and company reserves.

Convano targets 21K BTC by March 2027

Convano has continued its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy in 2025 and now holds a total of 605.75 BTC. On August 29, the treasury firm purchased 155 BTC, 200 BTC, and 85 BTC on August 22 and July 31, respectively. All purchases were made using a mix of bonds, stock acquisition rights, and company internal funds. Convano’s acquisitions are worth a total investment of roughly 10.4 billion yen.

The Japanese firm started as a chain of nail salons in Japan and has since transitioned into a Bitcoin treasury company. Convano disclosed a clear goal of holding 434 billion yen ($3 billion) in Bitcoin, targeting 21,000 BTC by March 2027. 

Once the company attains its goal, it will have acquired 0.1% of Bitcoin’s total supply. Cryptopolitan previously reported that Convano plans to become one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Bitcoin.

Convano acknowledged that it won’t raise additional capital for its treasury strategy, but will aim to fund Bitcoin acquisitions primarily through its BTC reserves. As part of its Bitcoin Income Business, the firm’s approach also includes options trading to generate incremental Bitcoin revenue. The initiative allows the company to compound its holdings without relying on external fundraising.

Kamishimoto Aya, Convano’s President and CEO, has acknowledged that the firm is not currently reflecting Bitcoin acquisitions in its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2026. Convano’s auditing firm is currently discussing accounting operations, with a potential shift toward the revaluation model under IFRS to capture the value of digital assets more accurately.

Azuma told Bloomberg that Convano’s BTC pivot is a strategic response to macroeconomic challenges. The yen has plummeted by 21% against the dollar over the past decade, which has hiked costs for wages and raw materials in its consumer service business.

Convano turns to BTC amid persistent yen depreciation

Azuma mentioned that the company began to consider Bitcoin due to persistent yen depreciation and geopolitical risks. The firm’s executive said Bitcoin is a long-term store of value, and believes that the perceived risk in the digital asset’s price volatility is actually beneficial. 

He argued that Convano welcomes Bitcoin price drops because lower prices allow the company to acquire more BTC, and higher volatility increases the company’s revenue. Azuma added that Convano prefers BTC’s combination of low rates and high volatility because it creates optimal conditions for the company to reach the 21,000 BTC goal.

Convano’s treasury strategy follows Japan’s Metaplanet Bitcoin acquisition initiative, which has helped the company accumulate nearly 25,555 BTC, ranking fifth among other Bitcoin treasury companies.

Bitcoin Treasuries shows that there are currently seven Japanese firms ranking among the top 100 public firms holding BTC. Strategy leads with more than 640K BTC in its holdings, followed by MARA Holdings with 52,477 BTC and XXI with 43,514 BTC. 

Matthew Sigel, VanEck’s head of digital assets research, argued that Bitcoin treasury strategies by public companies rest on shaky ground with rising risks that could wipe away shareholder value. The tech executive believes that when stocks trade above their BTC net asset value (NAV), issuing new equity generates premiums.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Nexchain has continued to grow as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. In Stage 27, the project has raised more than $10.3 million. Tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing at $0.30, leaving early buyers with an expected return of 278%. The launch of Whitepaper v2.0 set out updates to the [...] The post Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$104,636.19+2.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005033-6.64%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Condividi
Blockonomi2025/09/18 01:15
CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

CME Group is launching options for Solana and XRP futures this October. The move signals a major shift, acknowledging that institutional liquidity is now firmly expanding beyond the established dominance of Bitcoin and Ether. According to a press release dated…
Movement
MOVE$0.06243+0.04%
XRP
XRP$2.3366+2.12%
Major
MAJOR$0.10236+3.43%
Condividi
Crypto.news2025/09/18 01:18
CEO of ‘Textbook Ponzi’ Pleads Guilty in $200M Bitcoin Fraud Case

CEO of ‘Textbook Ponzi’ Pleads Guilty in $200M Bitcoin Fraud Case

Ramil Ventura Palafox admitted to defrauding more than 90,000 investors through a fake Bitcoin trading program.
Moonveil
MORE$0.005033-6.64%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/09/18 14:42

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

CEO of ‘Textbook Ponzi’ Pleads Guilty in $200M Bitcoin Fraud Case

The Best Crypto for Higher Returns: Why BlockDAG, Ethereum, XRP, & Solana Could Redefine 2026’s Market Cycle

Treasury Secretary Bessent Clarifies Trump’s $2,000 Tariff Dividend as Possible Tax Benefits Amid Court Scrutiny

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,521.44
$104,521.44$104,521.44

+0.73%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,578.23
$3,578.23$3,578.23

+1.77%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$164.98
$164.98$164.98

+1.50%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3351
$2.3351$2.3351

+0.82%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17979
$0.17979$0.17979

+0.96%