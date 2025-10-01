CoinShares Acquires Bastion to Supercharge Active Digital Asset Management

CoinShares, the leading digital asset manager in Europe that manages around $10 billion in assets, has announced a strategic plan. According to this plan, the company prepares for the acquisition of Bastion Asset Management. This acquisition is a remarkable step forward in solidifying CoinShares’ reputation to handle digital asset strategies while advancing towards its expansion in crypto sector worldwide.

This initiative is further in the process of approval from the UK Financial Conduct Authority. CoinShares has announced the advancement through its official X account. The Bastion Asset Management is an FCA-regulated, London-based alternative investment manager, cementing its position in crypto.

CoinShares Polishes its Capabilities of Active Asset Management

In systematic digital asset investing, Bastion is set to prove its abilities and track record, focusing strongly on quantitative alpha generation. The acquisition allows CoinShares to integrate into Bastion’s team, strategies, and expertise in the evolving crypto landscapes. The platform aims to offer sophisticated products that are managed actively to significantly improve CoinShares’ capabilities.

Jean-Marie Mognetti, the CEO and Co-Founder of CoinShares, highlights the significance of the acquisition, stating, “This acquisition perfectly aligns with our vision to provide our global investor base with comprehensive digital asset management solutions.”

Likewise, the CEO and Co-Founder of Bastion, Philip Scott, shows enthusiasm for joining CoinShares. “We are delighted to be joining the CoinShares group and to become a new part of its digital asset investment solution.” He further says, “This acquisition will enable us to further scale our investor base, accelerate the build out of our innovative alternative program whilst increasing our investor outreach.”

Furthermore, Bastion CIO, Fred Desobry, also joins the firm to exhibit his 17 years of expertise in qualitative research and systematic investing.

CoinShares Expands its Reach to the U.S. Market

CoinShares, after solidifying its position in Europe, is poised to apply its expertise to the U.S. market. Following the 1940 Act, the firm strives to blend Bastion’s alpha generation expertise with CoinShares’s registered Investment Advisor status.

With this acquisition, CoinShares aims to launch digital asset funds regulated with sophisticated management in accordance with U.S. institutional investors. In this way, the platform differentiates itself from other digital asset management firms, cementing its reputation in the digital asset landscape.

Till its birth in 2013, CoinShares has introduced innovations in digital asset investment solutions continuously. The firm has acquired Bastion to reset itself as a one-stop platform, linking advanced strategies with passive beta products. With this, the platform has laid the foundation to shape the future of digital finance worldwide.