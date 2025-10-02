Coinbase’s ADA Reserve Growth of 462% Reflects Surge in Cardano Demand

TLDR

Coinbase’s ADA reserve has increased by 462% over the past four months, reaching over 9.5 million tokens.

The significant growth in Coinbase’s ADA reserve reflects a rising demand for Cardano-based assets and DeFi access.

Coinbase’s backing of wrapped Cardano (cbADA) allows ADA holders to access decentralized finance protocols like Aave and Uniswap.

Institutional interest in Cardano is growing, with Coinbase’s support further signaling confidence in the asset’s future potential.

The rise in ADA reserves suggests a potential price surge for Cardano, with some experts predicting it could reach $10.

Coinbase has significantly increased its support for Cardano-based assets. Recent proof-of-reserve data indicate that Coinbase Wrapped ADA (cbADA) has experienced substantial growth. The reserve now holds over 9.5 million ADA, valued at $8.2 million, marking a 462% increase over the past four months.

Growing ADA Reserve Signals Strong Demand for Cardano

Coinbase’s proof-of-reserve report reveals impressive growth in its ADA holdings. The exchange now holds 9,563,462 ADA, supporting its 1:1 backing policy for cbADA. This surge reflects the growing interest in Cardano and wrapped tokens, particularly with the latest figures.

When Coinbase launched cbADA in June, the token’s supply was 1.7 million. Now, that number has reached 9.5 million, a significant 462% growth. The surge indicates rising demand for Cardano tokens and greater access to DeFi opportunities.

Cardano’s DeFi ecosystem is becoming increasingly attractive to ADA holders. Coinbase’s decision to back cbADA reflects the exchange’s commitment to expanding DeFi access for ADA users. Wrapped Cardano enables users to access Ethereum-based protocols, such as Aave, Uniswap, and Compound, further driving its growth.

Institutional Interest in ADA and Growing Confidence in Cardano

The growing ADA reserve on Coinbase points to rising institutional interest in Cardano. Mintern, a Cardano-based DEX, noted that these growing reserves suggest institutional investment is increasing. The trend aligns with predictions that ADA will see greater attention from institutional investors.

Institutions are exploring more altcoins beyond Bitcoin, and Cardano is gaining traction.

With Coinbase holding over 4.7 million cbADA tokens in September alone, this trend seems to be accelerating.

Additionally, the inclusion of Cardano in financial regulations, like asset manager Grayscale’s filings, further boosts institutional confidence. ADA is also included in the US executive order for digital asset reserves, along with Ethereum and XRP. These developments underscore Cardano’s increasing prominence in the global market.

The surge in Coinbase’s ADA reserve suggests growing optimism surrounding Cardano’s future. As institutional players enter the Cardano ecosystem, market watchers anticipate increased liquidity and price growth. This trend indicates that ADA’s price may experience significant growth.

Mintern emphasized that this surge could lead to ADA reaching higher price points. Some experts predict that ADA could reach $10 with more liquidity and adoption through Cardano’s DeFi ecosystem.

