Coinbase to Launch Sui Futures on Derivatives Platform on October 20

TLDR

Coinbase will introduce Sui futures on its derivatives platform starting October 20, 2025.

The launch of Sui futures will provide new trading options for both institutional and retail investors.

Sui futures will allow users to take long or short positions without owning the spot asset directly.

Coinbase’s derivatives products are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Sui futures will be accessible through Coinbase’s Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) partners.

Coinbase will launch Sui futures on its derivatives platform on October 20, 2025. This marks a significant step for both Coinbase and the Sui blockchain. The move will provide new trading opportunities for institutional and retail investors in the US.

Sui Futures to Expand Trading Options for Investors

Sui futures will allow traders to take long or short positions on the price of the Sui coin (SUI). This development enables users to manage risk and gain exposure to the asset without owning the spot asset directly. The futures contracts will be available through Coinbase Derivatives, making them accessible via FCM (Futures Commission Merchant) partners.

https://x.com/CoinbaseInsto/status/1972781495434789040

Coinbase’s decision to offer Sui futures highlights its efforts to expand its digital asset futures products. The company aims to bridge traditional financial products with digital markets. Coinbase is already offering futures for other blockchain-native assets, such as Solana and XRP, demonstrating its commitment to this growing market.

Regulated by CFTC for Increased Market Confidence

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regulates Coinbase’s derivatives, ensuring compliance with US regulations. This regulatory oversight boosts confidence among traders and investors, providing a secure trading environment. Sui futures will join other prominent futures products listed on Coinbase, solidifying its position as a leader in the cryptocurrency derivatives space.

This move is part of a broader industry trend in which digital assets are becoming a key component of global derivatives markets. The introduction of Sui futures is expected to increase awareness of the blockchain’s technological innovations. It also reflects growing interest in SUI and the blockchain’s potential in decentralized applications and digital assets.

Sui’s inclusion in Coinbase’s futures market marks a milestone for the blockchain. Mysten Labs, the creator of Sui, developed the blockchain for high transaction throughput and fast confirmation times.

