TLDR Coinbase partners with Samsung to give 75 million Galaxy users easy access to crypto trading and rewards. Samsung Pay integration allows US users to purchase crypto directly within the Samsung Wallet app. Coinbase One offers zero trading fees and staking rewards for eligible users in the US. The partnership strengthens Coinbase's push to bring [...] The post Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users appeared first on CoinCentral.

Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users

Di: Coincentral
2025/10/04 13:57
TLDR

  • Coinbase partners with Samsung to give 75 million Galaxy users easy access to crypto trading and rewards.
  • Samsung Pay integration allows US users to purchase crypto directly within the Samsung Wallet app.
  • Coinbase One offers zero trading fees and staking rewards for eligible users in the US.
  • The partnership strengthens Coinbase’s push to bring crypto adoption to mainstream markets.

Coinbase has partnered with Samsung to provide seamless crypto access for users of Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones. This collaboration enables more than 75 million Galaxy users in the United States to access crypto through the Samsung Wallet app. Coinbase’s services, including its Coinbase One offering, will be directly integrated into the app, allowing users to trade, purchase, and earn rewards with ease.

Shan Aggarwal, Chief Business Officer at Coinbase, commented on the partnership, stating,

Samsung Pay Integration Brings Faster Crypto Access

Alongside the integration of Coinbase One, Samsung Pay has also been incorporated, enabling US users to fund their crypto wallets with greater ease. The addition of Samsung Pay provides a faster way for users to add funds to their wallets and purchase cryptocurrency directly through the app.

This feature will be available to select users over the next month, with plans to expand it across the US and Canada soon after.

Both companies aim to simplify crypto transactions, removing some of the common barriers associated with buying and managing crypto assets. This move reflects Samsung’s efforts to make digital assets more accessible to its massive user base while aligning with Coinbase’s ongoing push for broader crypto adoption.

Coinbase One to Provide Zero Trading Fees and Staking Rewards

Through this partnership, Samsung Galaxy users will also gain exclusive access to Coinbase One, a subscription service that offers zero trading fees, staking rewards, and other benefits.

This move is intended to make crypto trading more appealing to both new and existing users by reducing the costs typically associated with buying and selling digital assets.

By integrating Coinbase One into Samsung’s ecosystem, the companies aim to attract a broader audience, particularly those who may have been hesitant to engage in crypto due to high transaction fees. Offering these incentives can potentially drive greater user engagement and promote long-term adoption.

Expanding Crypto Access for Mainstream Adoption

This collaboration builds on an initial partnership between Samsung and Coinbase that began earlier this year, where Samsung Pay was incorporated into Coinbase’s app for North American users. Now, with the full integration of Coinbase’s platform and features like Coinbase One, Samsung is taking a significant step toward bringing crypto to mainstream audiences.

The timing of this announcement aligns with an industry-wide push to introduce more regulated and user-friendly crypto products. This partnership not only brings crypto closer to everyday consumers but also positions Coinbase as a key player in bridging the gap between traditional finance and the digital asset ecosystem.

The companies are also looking to expand this service globally in the coming months, making it easier for users worldwide to access cryptocurrencies directly through their smartphones.

The post Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users appeared first on CoinCentral.

