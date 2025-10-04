ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR Coinbase has applied for a National Trust Company Charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency but states it has no intention of becoming a bank. The trust charter would allow Coinbase to expand custody and payments services under federal oversight without needing state-by-state approvals. This charter does not permit lending, deposits, [...] The post Coinbase Applies for Federal Trust Charter to Expand Custody and Payment Services appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Coinbase has applied for a National Trust Company Charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency but states it has no intention of becoming a bank. The trust charter would allow Coinbase to expand custody and payments services under federal oversight without needing state-by-state approvals. This charter does not permit lending, deposits, [...] The post Coinbase Applies for Federal Trust Charter to Expand Custody and Payment Services appeared first on CoinCentral.

Coinbase Applies for Federal Trust Charter to Expand Custody and Payment Services

Di: Coincentral
2025/10/04 17:37
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07119+4.32%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000772-0.38%

TLDR

  • Coinbase has applied for a National Trust Company Charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency but states it has no intention of becoming a bank.
  • The trust charter would allow Coinbase to expand custody and payments services under federal oversight without needing state-by-state approvals.
  • This charter does not permit lending, deposits, or FDIC insurance but enables asset safeguarding, stablecoin reserve management, and payment settlement.
  • Several other crypto firms including Circle, Ripple, Paxos, and Bitgo have also applied for the same license in 2025, with Anchorage Digital currently the only holder.
  • The move comes after President Trump signed the first U.S. stablecoin regulation law in July, placing the OCC in charge of oversight.

Coinbase has submitted an application for a National Trust Company Charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The U.S.’s largest crypto exchange is seeking federal regulatory oversight for its operations.

The company made clear it does not plan to become a bank. Greg Tusar, Coinbase’s vice president of institutional product, emphasized this point in a blog post announcing the application.

The trust charter differs from a traditional banking license. It does not allow lending, taking deposits, or offering FDIC insurance to customers.

Instead, the charter permits companies to safeguard assets, manage stablecoin reserves, and settle payments. Tusar said the license would streamline oversight for new offerings and enable continued innovation.

Currently, Coinbase runs its main custody service through Coinbase Custody Trust Company. This entity operates under New York state’s BitLicense regime, which was introduced in 2015.

Federal Oversight Offers More Flexibility

A federal trust charter would change how Coinbase launches new services. The company would no longer need to seek approval from each individual state.

This shift could accelerate the rollout of crypto payment services and other financial products. The exchange has been focusing on payments as stablecoins gain wider use.

Coinbase has a close partnership with Circle for USDC management. USDC is now the world’s second-largest stablecoin by market value.

The exchange has secured deals with major companies including Shopify, PNC, and JPMorgan. These partnerships aim to increase stablecoin adoption for payments and settlements.

Coinbase holds $425 billion in assets under custody. The company’s stock has risen 53% this year to $380 per share.

Regulatory Environment Shifts in Favor of Stablecoins

The timing of Coinbase’s application follows recent federal action on stablecoins. In July, President Donald Trump signed the first U.S. law regulating dollar-pegged stablecoins.

The legislation placed the OCC in charge of stablecoin oversight. For Coinbase, a trust charter could mean expanding payments and custody operations under clearer federal rules.

CEO Brian Armstrong has described Coinbase as a “bank replacement” rather than a bank. At a recent Goldman Sachs event, he explained customers come to Coinbase for crypto custody, trading, payments, staking, and on-chain financing.

Multiple Crypto Firms Seek Same License

Coinbase is not alone in pursuing this charter. Circle, Ripple, Paxos, and Bitgo have all filed applications for the same license in 2025.

Anchorage Digital remains the only crypto company currently holding a national trust charter. The wave of applications reflects growing interest in federal oversight for crypto operations.

Traditional banks have expressed concerns about these applications. Mickey Marshall of the Independent Community Bankers of America wrote that granting deposit-like powers under a trust charter unfairly tilts the playing field.

Marshall argued the charter allows crypto firms to sidestep Congress. Banks worry about competition from crypto companies operating under different regulatory standards.

The OCC’s decision on these applications will affect how digital assets integrate with the U.S. financial system. Approval for Coinbase could strengthen its position as the market’s largest crypto custodian and reduce dependence on partner banks.

The post Coinbase Applies for Federal Trust Charter to Expand Custody and Payment Services appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Bitcoin Whale Moves Spark Concern as ETH and MAGACOIN FINANCE Emerge Best Altcoins to Buy

Bitcoin Whale Moves Spark Concern as ETH and MAGACOIN FINANCE Emerge Best Altcoins to Buy

Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency, and whale activity is raising a new question concerning its market stability. Massive transfers, unlocked wallets, and exchange deposits are generating concern and speculation. Meanwhile, whales are diversifying their investments, igniting increased attention to Ethereum and new prospects like MAGACOIN FINANCE. Institutional adoption and whale accumulation make Ethereum unique compared […]
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.37%
Ethereum
ETH$3,575.12+5.40%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.003629+9.67%
Condividi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 02:00
Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Zcash has been one of the climbers this cycle, pushing from the $200 zone all the way toward $600 without much noise from the broader market. But now, after an extended run and clear signs of slowing momentum, traders are starting to ask the obvious question: is the ZEC price rally finally running out of
Zcash
ZEC$633+10.15%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00208+2.97%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01194+0.92%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:00
Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Transak co-founder and CEO Sami Start said stablecoin adoption will feel increasingly invisible as they are folded into consumer applications.
Boom
BOOM$0.015692+0.58%
MAY
MAY$0.0261-2.17%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:01

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Bitcoin Whale Moves Spark Concern as ETH and MAGACOIN FINANCE Emerge Best Altcoins to Buy

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Whitelist Closes, Presale Goes Live: Milk Mocha’s $HUGS Token Becomes Crypto’s Sweetest Global Success!

After the interest rate cut, how far can the institutional bull market go?

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,501.46
$104,501.46$104,501.46

+0.71%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,576.45
$3,576.45$3,576.45

+1.72%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.44
$165.44$165.44

+1.79%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3434
$2.3434$2.3434

+1.18%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17935
$0.17935$0.17935

+0.71%