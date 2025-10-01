ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post COCA Achieves $1.1M Revenue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COCA, a stablecoin-native banking app trusted by over 1 million users, has reached a $1.1M run-rate revenue just four months after launch.  The app allows users to fully interact with cryptocurrencies in a non-custodial environment while spending them like real money through a card with various rewards. This achievement in such a short time highlights the growing demand and necessity of such solutions in the broader market. Key COCA Growth Highlights COCA’s rapid growth reflects strong market adoption and product engagement. The app delivers value not only to users through its simple banking interface with self-custody, but also adds significant utility for stablecoins, enabling them to be actively used rather than just sitting idle on exchanges. Here are some key metrics highlighting the app’s early success: Rapid transaction growth: 12x TPV and 7x transactions growth within 4 months, achieved without major marketing campaigns, reflecting strong, sustained product-led growth. High community engagement and recognition: The native COCA token, used for cashback and other rewards, has grown over 500% in the past 4 months, demonstrating strong user interest and interaction within the COCA ecosystem. Increased COCA Card usage: Over 100,000 transactions completed with COCA Cards, highlighting growing adoption and engagement. About COCA Founded in 2023, COCA is a crypto banking app built on a non-custodial wallet, using MPC and passkeys to provide modern banking-level security without the complexity of traditional key management. COCA accounts prioritize stablecoins, allowing instant fiat-to-crypto conversion whenever needed. Users can spend easily with stablecoin-linked Visa cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay at over 80 million merchants worldwide. The app also stands out for its user benefits, offering cashback and partner perks on every transaction, while idle balances earn market-based returns that stay fully spendable. Source: https://beincrypto.com/coca-stablecoin-banking-app-revenue-milestone/The post COCA Achieves $1.1M Revenue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COCA, a stablecoin-native banking app trusted by over 1 million users, has reached a $1.1M run-rate revenue just four months after launch.  The app allows users to fully interact with cryptocurrencies in a non-custodial environment while spending them like real money through a card with various rewards. This achievement in such a short time highlights the growing demand and necessity of such solutions in the broader market. Key COCA Growth Highlights COCA’s rapid growth reflects strong market adoption and product engagement. The app delivers value not only to users through its simple banking interface with self-custody, but also adds significant utility for stablecoins, enabling them to be actively used rather than just sitting idle on exchanges. Here are some key metrics highlighting the app’s early success: Rapid transaction growth: 12x TPV and 7x transactions growth within 4 months, achieved without major marketing campaigns, reflecting strong, sustained product-led growth. High community engagement and recognition: The native COCA token, used for cashback and other rewards, has grown over 500% in the past 4 months, demonstrating strong user interest and interaction within the COCA ecosystem. Increased COCA Card usage: Over 100,000 transactions completed with COCA Cards, highlighting growing adoption and engagement. About COCA Founded in 2023, COCA is a crypto banking app built on a non-custodial wallet, using MPC and passkeys to provide modern banking-level security without the complexity of traditional key management. COCA accounts prioritize stablecoins, allowing instant fiat-to-crypto conversion whenever needed. Users can spend easily with stablecoin-linked Visa cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay at over 80 million merchants worldwide. The app also stands out for its user benefits, offering cashback and partner perks on every transaction, while idle balances earn market-based returns that stay fully spendable. Source: https://beincrypto.com/coca-stablecoin-banking-app-revenue-milestone/

COCA Achieves $1.1M Revenue

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 23:24
COCA
COCA$0.66652-1.33%
1
1$0.02608+24.90%
COM
COM$0.006261+0.91%
RWAX
APP$0.0008092+2.70%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.43%

COCA, a stablecoin-native banking app trusted by over 1 million users, has reached a $1.1M run-rate revenue just four months after launch. 

The app allows users to fully interact with cryptocurrencies in a non-custodial environment while spending them like real money through a card with various rewards. This achievement in such a short time highlights the growing demand and necessity of such solutions in the broader market.

Key COCA Growth Highlights

COCA’s rapid growth reflects strong market adoption and product engagement. The app delivers value not only to users through its simple banking interface with self-custody, but also adds significant utility for stablecoins, enabling them to be actively used rather than just sitting idle on exchanges. Here are some key metrics highlighting the app’s early success:

  • Rapid transaction growth: 12x TPV and 7x transactions growth within 4 months, achieved without major marketing campaigns, reflecting strong, sustained product-led growth.
  • High community engagement and recognition: The native COCA token, used for cashback and other rewards, has grown over 500% in the past 4 months, demonstrating strong user interest and interaction within the COCA ecosystem.
  • Increased COCA Card usage: Over 100,000 transactions completed with COCA Cards, highlighting growing adoption and engagement.

About COCA

Founded in 2023, COCA is a crypto banking app built on a non-custodial wallet, using MPC and passkeys to provide modern banking-level security without the complexity of traditional key management.

COCA accounts prioritize stablecoins, allowing instant fiat-to-crypto conversion whenever needed. Users can spend easily with stablecoin-linked Visa cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay at over 80 million merchants worldwide. The app also stands out for its user benefits, offering cashback and partner perks on every transaction, while idle balances earn market-based returns that stay fully spendable.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/coca-stablecoin-banking-app-revenue-milestone/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Bitcoin Whale Moves Spark Concern as ETH and MAGACOIN FINANCE Emerge Best Altcoins to Buy

Bitcoin Whale Moves Spark Concern as ETH and MAGACOIN FINANCE Emerge Best Altcoins to Buy

Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency, and whale activity is raising a new question concerning its market stability. Massive transfers, unlocked wallets, and exchange deposits are generating concern and speculation. Meanwhile, whales are diversifying their investments, igniting increased attention to Ethereum and new prospects like MAGACOIN FINANCE. Institutional adoption and whale accumulation make Ethereum unique compared […]
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.37%
Ethereum
ETH$3,575.12+5.40%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.003629+9.67%
Condividi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 02:00
Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Zcash has been one of the climbers this cycle, pushing from the $200 zone all the way toward $600 without much noise from the broader market. But now, after an extended run and clear signs of slowing momentum, traders are starting to ask the obvious question: is the ZEC price rally finally running out of
Zcash
ZEC$633+10.15%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00208+2.97%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01194+0.92%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:00
Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Transak co-founder and CEO Sami Start said stablecoin adoption will feel increasingly invisible as they are folded into consumer applications.
Boom
BOOM$0.015692+0.58%
MAY
MAY$0.0261-2.17%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:01

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Bitcoin Whale Moves Spark Concern as ETH and MAGACOIN FINANCE Emerge Best Altcoins to Buy

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Whitelist Closes, Presale Goes Live: Milk Mocha’s $HUGS Token Becomes Crypto’s Sweetest Global Success!

After the interest rate cut, how far can the institutional bull market go?

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,501.46
$104,501.46$104,501.46

+0.71%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,576.45
$3,576.45$3,576.45

+1.72%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.44
$165.44$165.44

+1.79%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3434
$2.3434$2.3434

+1.18%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17935
$0.17935$0.17935

+0.71%