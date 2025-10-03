ExchangeDEX+
CME to Launch 24/7 Crypto Futures Trading Amid Rising Institutional Demand

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 00:07
Derivatives exchange CME Group has announced plans to begin offering 247/7  crypto futures and options trading from next year. This comes as demand for crypto products among institutional investors rises, with other firms also expanding their crypto offerings.

CME Plans To Offer 24/7 Crypto Futures and Options

The derivatives exchange announced in a press release that its crypto futures and options will be available for 24/7 trading, starting early next year, pending regulatory review. The firm’s Global Head of Equities, Tim McCourt, noted that the client demand for around-the-clock crypto trading has grown as market participants need to manage their risk every day of the week.

The CME’s crypto futures and options will trade continuously on CME Globex. Meanwhile, the exchange stated that all holiday or weekend trading from Friday evening through Sunday evening will have a trade date of the following business day, with clearing, settlement, and regulatory reporting processed on the same day.

Institutional demand for crypto products has been on the rise, with CME consistently highlighting the success of its crypto futures and options since their launch. The firm had launched Solana and XRP futures earlier this year, trading alongside its Bitcoin and Ethereum futures. It also recently announced plans to launch options trading for the SOL and XRP futures, starting October 13.

The exchange already offers options trading for its Bitcoin and Ethereum futures. The potential launch of 24/7 crypto futures and options trading on the CME platform could have a major impact on the crypto market, especially considering how the Bitcoin price always looks to fill the CME gap, which is created over the weekend while the exchange is closed.

Meanwhile, other derivatives exchanges have also moved to expand their crypto products. As CoinGape reported, Cboe announced plans to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum continuous futures on November 10, later this year.

