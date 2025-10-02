CME Prepares First-Ever 24/7 Market for Crypto Futures

Starting in early 2026 – pending regulatory clearance – the exchange intends to make Bitcoin and Ethereum futures and options tradable every day of the week, including weekends and holidays.

The decision comes after a year of record-breaking activity. In mid-September, notional open interest climbed to $39 billion, while August alone saw 411,000 contracts changing hands daily, almost double last year’s levels. Institutional interest has also deepened, with more than 1,000 large players holding open positions by late September.

A Market That Never Sleeps

Tim McCourt, CME’s head of equities, FX, and alternative products, explained that unlike traditional assets, crypto requires constant accessibility. “Investors want to hedge in real time, not wait until Monday,” he noted. CME will use its Globex platform to enable the shift, leaving only a short two-hour maintenance window each week.

While trading will be nonstop, settlement conventions will stay tied to business days. Orders filled between Friday evening and Sunday evening will still clear on Monday, preserving the same safeguards CME applies across its markets.

Why Institutions Care

Around-the-clock access could make CME more attractive to fund managers and corporations operating across time zones. Analysts argue it also signals how digital assets are maturing: once seen as speculative, crypto derivatives are increasingly treated as tools for structured hedging and portfolio diversification.

By extending operating hours without changing its rigorous compliance, clearing, and reporting standards, CME hopes to offer traders both flexibility and security. For a market defined by speed and volatility, the new schedule could mark an important milestone in bridging Wall Street with crypto’s always-on economy.

