ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
CME Group is synchronizing its massive derivatives marketplace with the non-stop rhythm of digital assets, launching round-the-clock crypto futures and options to meet surging institutional demand for constant risk management. According to an announcement on Oct. 2, the derivatives behemoth…CME Group is synchronizing its massive derivatives marketplace with the non-stop rhythm of digital assets, launching round-the-clock crypto futures and options to meet surging institutional demand for constant risk management. According to an announcement on Oct. 2, the derivatives behemoth…

CME Group to offer 24/7 cryptocurrency trading in 2026

Di: Crypto.news
2025/10/03 00:44
LETSTOP
STOP$0.0325--%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.07928-2.00%

CME Group is synchronizing its massive derivatives marketplace with the non-stop rhythm of digital assets, launching round-the-clock crypto futures and options to meet surging institutional demand for constant risk management.

Summary
  • CME Group said it will launch 24/7 trading for Bitcoin and Ether futures and options in early 2026, pending regulatory approval.
  • The move follows record crypto volumes at CME, including $39 billion notional open interest in September and a 230% year-on-year surge in daily contract volumes.

According to an announcement on Oct. 2, the derivatives behemoth will expand trading for its benchmark Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures and options to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The move, slated for early 2026 pending regulatory review, directly responds to what CME’s Tim McCourt described as growing client demand to “manage risk every day of the week.”

The CME Group said the new continuous trading model on CME Globex will include a brief weekly maintenance window, finally aligning the exchange’s operational hours with the relentless nature of the crypto markets it serves, while clearing and settlement remain tied to the standard business day.

CME’s nonstop model comes amid record crypto volumes

Per the announcement, the weekly downtime will last at least two hours over the weekend, ensuring operations remain uninterrupted for the rest of the week. Any trades executed during holiday periods or from Friday evening through Sunday evening will be logged under the following business day, with clearing, settlement, and reporting aligned to the next available cycle.

The change arrives as CME’s crypto products are seeing unprecedented volumes, underscoring an explosive growth and institutional encroachment. In September, notional open interest hit a record $39 billion. August figures underscored the trend, with an average daily open interest of 335,200 contracts, up 95% from the prior year and equal to $31.6 billion notional.

The same month also brought an average daily volume of 411,000 contracts, a 230% jump year on year, representing $14.9 billion notional. By late September, more than 1,010 large traders held open interest across CME’s cryptocurrency lineup, a high-water mark for institutional participation.

For CME Group, a $95 billion titan and the world’s leading derivatives marketplace, this move is a significant evolution. The company provides benchmark products across all major asset classes, from interest rates and equity indexes to foreign exchange, energy, and agricultural commodities.

Its decision to adapt its core operational model for a single asset class is a powerful testament to crypto’s maturing profile and economic weight. The company is applying the immense scale of its CME Globex platform to solve a unique problem that other established asset classes have never demanded.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Bitcoin Whale Moves Spark Concern as ETH and MAGACOIN FINANCE Emerge Best Altcoins to Buy

Bitcoin Whale Moves Spark Concern as ETH and MAGACOIN FINANCE Emerge Best Altcoins to Buy

Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency, and whale activity is raising a new question concerning its market stability. Massive transfers, unlocked wallets, and exchange deposits are generating concern and speculation. Meanwhile, whales are diversifying their investments, igniting increased attention to Ethereum and new prospects like MAGACOIN FINANCE. Institutional adoption and whale accumulation make Ethereum unique compared […]
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.37%
Ethereum
ETH$3,575.12+5.40%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.003629+9.67%
Condividi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 02:00
Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Zcash has been one of the climbers this cycle, pushing from the $200 zone all the way toward $600 without much noise from the broader market. But now, after an extended run and clear signs of slowing momentum, traders are starting to ask the obvious question: is the ZEC price rally finally running out of
Zcash
ZEC$633+10.15%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00208+2.97%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01194+0.92%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:00
Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Transak co-founder and CEO Sami Start said stablecoin adoption will feel increasingly invisible as they are folded into consumer applications.
Boom
BOOM$0.015692+0.58%
MAY
MAY$0.0261-2.17%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:01

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Bitcoin Whale Moves Spark Concern as ETH and MAGACOIN FINANCE Emerge Best Altcoins to Buy

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Whitelist Closes, Presale Goes Live: Milk Mocha’s $HUGS Token Becomes Crypto’s Sweetest Global Success!

After the interest rate cut, how far can the institutional bull market go?

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,507.87
$104,507.87$104,507.87

+0.72%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,576.85
$3,576.85$3,576.85

+1.74%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.52
$165.52$165.52

+1.83%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3439
$2.3439$2.3439

+1.20%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17943
$0.17943$0.17943

+0.75%