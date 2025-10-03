CME Group to offer 24/7 crypto futures and options in 2026

CME Group prepares to offer 24/7 coverage for cryptocurrency options and futures, finally mimicking crypto native markets. The proposal will take force after regulatory approval.

CME Group, the leading derivatives marketplace, plans to introduce cryptocurrency futures and options with 24/7 availability in early 2026.

The markets will be available at the beginning of 2026, pending regulatory review. Currently, the market operates with a daily settlement, though allowing early trading at settlement prices.

The new drive for round-the-clock trading follows increased demand for crypto services, and the advantage of crypto-native exchanges is undeniable. CME may now tap other regions, offering more active trading with expectations for an ongoing bull market in 2026.

CME Group to offer 24/7 access through Globex

Crypto markets are usually active based on regional hours, with a spike from the Asian and European markets, followed by US markets.

‘While not all markets lend themselves to operating 24/7, client demand for around-the-clock cryptocurrency trading has grown as market participants need to manage their risk every day of the week,’ said Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equities, FX and Alternative Products at CME Group.

Cryptocurrency is the ideal market for 24/7 trading. CME Globex will offer the service, though with a two-hour weekly maintenance period over the weekend. Trades over holidays and weekends will have a trade day on the following business day.

Unlike native markets, clearing, settlement, and reporting will be processed on the following business day.

CME Group reaches peak crypto activity in 2025

Demand for crypto futures and options peaked on CME in 2025. As of September 18, the market noted peak notional open interest at $39B. August was a record month for CME, with 335,200 contracts, up 95% year-on-year.

The exchange also drew in 1,010 holders of large-scale open interest across all crypto products for the week of September 25.

CME is the venue for ETF holders to hedge their exposure to BTC and ETH. The overall increased demand for futures and options trading is still happening on crypto-native exchanges.

The shift to 24/7 trading may also change the effect of CME pricing on the market. Since CME is closed, the price often posts a ‘gap’ from the ongoing crypto-native trading. Exchanges often look to the CME price gap as an indicator of future price moves.

The coming months may be the last ones to post gaps. Currently, the market has set up a gap at $110,000 per BTC, potentially threatening the recent recovery to $119,000.

