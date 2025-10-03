ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post CME Group to Expand to Offer 24/7 Crypto Derivatives Trading in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The derivatives marketplace Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group said it will expand its services to offer “always on” trading for crypto markets starting in 2026. In a Thursday notice, the CME Group said that, pending regulatory review, it would allow clients to trade cryptocurrency futures and options “24 hours a day, seven days a week beginning in early 2026.” The so-called “around-the-clock cryptocurrency trading” will represent a significant expansion in its services, beyond its scheduled pauses on weekends, holidays, and outside business hours. “While not all markets lend themselves to operating 24/7, client demand for around-the-clock cryptocurrency trading has grown as market participants need to manage their risk every day of the week,” said CME Group’s global head of equities, FX, and alternative products, Tim McCourt. “Ensuring that our regulated cryptocurrency markets are always on will enable clients to trade with confidence at any time.” Related: CME Group to launch options on Solana, XRP futures in October According to data from CoinMarketCap, the global crypto derivatives open interest was about $3.2 billion at the time of publication. CME Group reported a notional open interest volume of about $39 billion as of Sept. 18.  Waiting for review amid a US government shutdown Regulatory review for the trading options refers to authority under the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the financial agency responsible for overseeing derivatives markets. However, the CFTC is currently on reduced operations after the US Congress failed to pass a budget bill to continue to fund the government, making it highly unlikely the regulator will be able to review 24/7 trading until the shutdown ends. At a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and CFTC joint roundtable discussion this week, CME Group CEO Terrence Duffy said “the market is going to demand” 24/7 trading soon, and crypto was… The post CME Group to Expand to Offer 24/7 Crypto Derivatives Trading in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The derivatives marketplace Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group said it will expand its services to offer “always on” trading for crypto markets starting in 2026. In a Thursday notice, the CME Group said that, pending regulatory review, it would allow clients to trade cryptocurrency futures and options “24 hours a day, seven days a week beginning in early 2026.” The so-called “around-the-clock cryptocurrency trading” will represent a significant expansion in its services, beyond its scheduled pauses on weekends, holidays, and outside business hours. “While not all markets lend themselves to operating 24/7, client demand for around-the-clock cryptocurrency trading has grown as market participants need to manage their risk every day of the week,” said CME Group’s global head of equities, FX, and alternative products, Tim McCourt. “Ensuring that our regulated cryptocurrency markets are always on will enable clients to trade with confidence at any time.” Related: CME Group to launch options on Solana, XRP futures in October According to data from CoinMarketCap, the global crypto derivatives open interest was about $3.2 billion at the time of publication. CME Group reported a notional open interest volume of about $39 billion as of Sept. 18.  Waiting for review amid a US government shutdown Regulatory review for the trading options refers to authority under the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the financial agency responsible for overseeing derivatives markets. However, the CFTC is currently on reduced operations after the US Congress failed to pass a budget bill to continue to fund the government, making it highly unlikely the regulator will be able to review 24/7 trading until the shutdown ends. At a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and CFTC joint roundtable discussion this week, CME Group CEO Terrence Duffy said “the market is going to demand” 24/7 trading soon, and crypto was…

CME Group to Expand to Offer 24/7 Crypto Derivatives Trading in 2026

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 21:05
COM
COM$0.006264+0.96%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05214+2.75%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007729-0.03%
XRP
XRP$2.3446+3.11%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.29336-0.15%

The derivatives marketplace Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group said it will expand its services to offer “always on” trading for crypto markets starting in 2026.

In a Thursday notice, the CME Group said that, pending regulatory review, it would allow clients to trade cryptocurrency futures and options “24 hours a day, seven days a week beginning in early 2026.” The so-called “around-the-clock cryptocurrency trading” will represent a significant expansion in its services, beyond its scheduled pauses on weekends, holidays, and outside business hours.

“While not all markets lend themselves to operating 24/7, client demand for around-the-clock cryptocurrency trading has grown as market participants need to manage their risk every day of the week,” said CME Group’s global head of equities, FX, and alternative products, Tim McCourt. “Ensuring that our regulated cryptocurrency markets are always on will enable clients to trade with confidence at any time.”

Related: CME Group to launch options on Solana, XRP futures in October

According to data from CoinMarketCap, the global crypto derivatives open interest was about $3.2 billion at the time of publication. CME Group reported a notional open interest volume of about $39 billion as of Sept. 18. 

Waiting for review amid a US government shutdown

Regulatory review for the trading options refers to authority under the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the financial agency responsible for overseeing derivatives markets. However, the CFTC is currently on reduced operations after the US Congress failed to pass a budget bill to continue to fund the government, making it highly unlikely the regulator will be able to review 24/7 trading until the shutdown ends.

At a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and CFTC joint roundtable discussion this week, CME Group CEO Terrence Duffy said “the market is going to demand” 24/7 trading soon, and crypto was the “best way to get there.”

Though many think it is highly unlikely a US government shutdown could extend into 2026 — the record is 35 days, between 2018 and 2019 — there was no proposed deal being considered at the time of publication.

Magazine: Hong Kong isn’t the loophole Chinese crypto firms think it is

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/cme-group-crypto-derivatives-trading-always-on?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Bitcoin Whale Moves Spark Concern as ETH and MAGACOIN FINANCE Emerge Best Altcoins to Buy

Bitcoin Whale Moves Spark Concern as ETH and MAGACOIN FINANCE Emerge Best Altcoins to Buy

Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency, and whale activity is raising a new question concerning its market stability. Massive transfers, unlocked wallets, and exchange deposits are generating concern and speculation. Meanwhile, whales are diversifying their investments, igniting increased attention to Ethereum and new prospects like MAGACOIN FINANCE. Institutional adoption and whale accumulation make Ethereum unique compared […]
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.37%
Ethereum
ETH$3,575.12+5.40%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.003629+9.67%
Condividi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 02:00
Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Zcash has been one of the climbers this cycle, pushing from the $200 zone all the way toward $600 without much noise from the broader market. But now, after an extended run and clear signs of slowing momentum, traders are starting to ask the obvious question: is the ZEC price rally finally running out of
Zcash
ZEC$633+10.15%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00208+2.97%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01194+0.92%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:00
Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Transak co-founder and CEO Sami Start said stablecoin adoption will feel increasingly invisible as they are folded into consumer applications.
Boom
BOOM$0.015692+0.58%
MAY
MAY$0.0261-2.17%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:01

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Bitcoin Whale Moves Spark Concern as ETH and MAGACOIN FINANCE Emerge Best Altcoins to Buy

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Whitelist Closes, Presale Goes Live: Milk Mocha’s $HUGS Token Becomes Crypto’s Sweetest Global Success!

After the interest rate cut, how far can the institutional bull market go?

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,507.87
$104,507.87$104,507.87

+0.72%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,577.66
$3,577.66$3,577.66

+1.76%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.56
$165.56$165.56

+1.86%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3446
$2.3446$2.3446

+1.23%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17952
$0.17952$0.17952

+0.80%