TLDR CME Group will offer 24/7 trading for cryptocurrency futures and options, pending regulatory approval, starting in early 2026. The move is in response to growing demand from market participants for continuous access to crypto markets for risk management. Crypto futures and options will trade continuously on CME Globex with a two-hour weekly maintenance period [...] The post CME Group Expands Crypto Futures with Round-the-Clock Trading in 2026 appeared first on CoinCentral.

CME Group Expands Crypto Futures with Round-the-Clock Trading in 2026

Di: Coincentral
2025/10/02 22:50
TLDR

  • CME Group will offer 24/7 trading for cryptocurrency futures and options, pending regulatory approval, starting in early 2026.
  • The move is in response to growing demand from market participants for continuous access to crypto markets for risk management.
  • Crypto futures and options will trade continuously on CME Globex with a two-hour weekly maintenance period over weekends.
  • All weekend and holiday trading will have a trade date of the following business day, with clearing and settlement processed accordingly.
  • CME Group recorded significant growth in crypto futures volumes in 2025, with a notional open interest of $39 billion.

CME Group announced that its cryptocurrency futures and options will be available 24/7 starting in early 2026. The exchange expects continuous trading of crypto futures, pending regulatory review. This move comes in response to growing demand from clients for nonstop access to cryptocurrency markets.

CME Group Responds to 24/7 Crypto Demand

Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equities, FX, and Alternative Products at CME Group, stated, “Client demand for around-the-clock cryptocurrency trading has grown.” McCourt added, “Market participants need to manage their risk every day of the week.” The shift to 24/7 trading will ensure clients can trade with confidence at any time.

CME Group has recognized the importance of offering crypto futures and options around the clock. This change will provide flexibility for traders managing risk in a fast-paced digital asset space. The exchange aims to meet the growing needs of institutional investors seeking continuous market access.

CME Crypto Futures and Options to Trade Continuously

Starting in 2026, CME crypto futures and options will trade continuously on CME Globex. There will be at least a two-hour maintenance period each week on weekends. The exchange will implement this change while maintaining regulatory reporting and settlement processes.

All trading over weekends and holidays will be based on the trade date of the next business day. CME Group will ensure that clearing and settlement occur on the following business day. This update supports the global demand for uninterrupted crypto futures trading.

CME Group’s cryptocurrency futures products have seen record volumes in 2025. On September 18, the exchange recorded notional open interest of $39 billion. In August, the exchange reached an average daily open interest of 335,200 contracts, representing a 95% year-over-year increase.

CME Group has also expanded its crypto futures offerings. New contracts for cryptocurrencies like Solana and XRP join those for Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The post CME Group Expands Crypto Futures with Round-the-Clock Trading in 2026 appeared first on CoinCentral.

