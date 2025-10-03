ExchangeDEX+
Citi Revises Bitcoin and Ethereum Forecasts Amid U.S. Shutdown

Di: Coindoo
2025/10/03 00:03
In its latest report, Citi raised its forecast for Ethereum to $4,500, up from $4,300, pointing to growing demand from exchange-traded funds and digital asset treasury strategies.

The bank suggested ETH could replicate the enthusiasm that Bitcoin attracted when similar financial products were launched.

At the same time, Citi cut its year-end target for Bitcoin to $133,000 from $135,000.

Analysts cited macroeconomic headwinds, including dollar strength and sliding gold prices, which they said could dampen Bitcoin’s safe-haven appeal even as the asset remains near historic highs.

Fed Cuts Still Expected

Citi also noted that the shutdown may delay key economic data releases but stressed that it should not alter the Federal Reserve’s path. Its economists still expect rate cuts of 25 basis points in both October and December, in line with the central bank’s latest dot plot.

