Chinese EV Giant BYD Targets up to 1 Million Overseas Deliveries This Year

TLDRs;

BYD forecasts 800,000–1 million overseas EV deliveries in 2025, nearly double last year’s performance.

The company now operates eight car-carrier ships, boosting efficiency in exports to Europe and Southeast Asia.

BYD will open a Hungary plant in 2026 and plans to double European showrooms to strengthen its market presence.

Overseas sales already grew 145% year-on-year in Q2 2025, highlighting BYD’s accelerating global momentum.

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer BYD is sharpening its global ambitions, projecting between 800,000 and 1 million overseas deliveries in 2025. This would represent nearly 20% of its total forecast of 4.6 million units, according to company executives.

The push marks a dramatic leap from last year, when exports accounted for less than 10% of BYD’s 4.26 million deliveries. With improved logistics, expanded shipping capacity, and a broader model lineup, BYD is positioning itself as the first Chinese automaker to become a truly global EV powerhouse.

Shipping Fleet Expands to Support Exports

A critical piece of BYD’s strategy lies in logistics. The company now operates eight car-carrier ships, including one capable of transporting 9,200 vehicles at once.

These vessels link Chinese ports with Europe, Southeast Asia, and other regions, ensuring faster and more reliable deliveries.

This expansion is vital as global demand for affordable EVs intensifies. BYD, known for competitive pricing and advanced battery technology, is seeking to avoid supply bottlenecks that often hinder overseas growth.

Global Footprint Widens with Factories and Showrooms

BYD is also investing heavily in overseas infrastructure. Its Hungary assembly plant, expected to begin operations next year, will produce up to 150,000 units annually. The company also maintains manufacturing bases in Thailand and Brazil, reinforcing its global supply chain.

In Europe, BYD plans to double its showroom count to 2,000 by 2026, offering a wide range of models to attract price-conscious yet tech-savvy consumers.

According to Stella Li, executive vice-president of BYD, the company aims to build a complete ecosystem in Europe, from manufacturing to retail.

Competitive Edge in a Crowded Market

Analysts note that BYD’s overseas push comes at a critical moment. China’s EV market is overcrowded, with more than 50 players competing for sales. Price wars and government interventions to regulate discounting have further pressured profitability.

Globally, however, BYD has clear advantages. Its vehicles combine long-range batteries, entertainment systems, and early-stage self-driving features at prices well below those of Western rivals. This mix has made BYD models attractive to international consumers in Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific.

In the second quarter of 2025 alone, overseas deliveries surged 145% year-on-year to more than 258,000 units. That momentum has helped BYD surpass targets set under Beijing’s Made in China 2025 strategy, which aimed for major automakers to sell at least 10% of their vehicles abroad.

