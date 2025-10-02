Cheap Doesn’t Mean Free: What Low-Cost Trading Really Costs Retail Investors

In 2025, IQCent and other trading applications have been the talk of the town, enticing traders with zero commissions and, at the same time, creating a casino-like investment atmosphere.

The incidents of meme-stock, along with the remarkable scaling of app installations, have generated a picture of “financial access to the masses,” where everyone can trade easily with minimal cost. However, do these platforms really make trading more equal, or are they hiding the costs differently? Is low-cost trading free, or do retail investors pay in other ways?

What “Low-Cost” Actually Means in 2025

Zero commissions do not mean zero cost. When a trading app advertises “free” trades, it usually shifts the costs into less obvious areas. Every trade still incurs a spread between buy and sell prices, which is a real cost to the trader.

Studies have found that the gap between bid and ask prices — a hidden transaction fee — can vary widely across brokers. Simultaneous market orders on different zero-commission platforms can yield execution prices that differ by up to nearly 0.5% of the trade’s value. This is due to how brokers route orders and market makers fill them.

If an app consistently executes your trades at the less favorable end of the spread, you’re paying a hidden premium even though the commission is zero. Slippage (price change during execution) and asset markups (especially on cryptocurrencies or foreign stocks) are other subtle costs.

For instance, an app might offer commission-free forex trades but bake in a few pips of extra spread as its profit. In 2025’s market, “low-cost” often means the costs are baked into the execution: payment for order flow, wider spreads, or delayed price updates.

Trading Apps Are Cheap — But at What Layer?

PFOF (payment for order flow) is the primary method often used, which is basically a practice where the market makers pay brokers for executing retail orders behind the scenes. Regulatory filings show that Robinhood was paid approximately $331 million in PFOF payments over the 2021 fiscal quarter, which is more than 80% of its business. This technique means your commission was substituted when the app sells your order flow to the wholesaler, who takes a fee from the bid-ask spread.

While permitted by the law in the United States, PFOF opens the door to potential conflicts, as the broker can send your order to the one willing to pay the most, which does not always mean the best for you in terms of price.

Many low-cost platforms also limit certain features — for instance, some apps only offer basic markets and limit orders with no advanced order types or direct routing options. Some “zero-fee” brokers also impose wider spreads or asset markups.

Traditional Brokers Still Charge — But Offer More?

Meanwhile, traditional brokerage firms haven’t stood still. Almost all major brokers — Schwab, Fidelity, E*Trade, etc. — now offer $0 commissions on stock trades to compete with the apps. They still may charge for certain products (options contracts, futures, mutual fund loads), but often provide more transparency and service in return.

They are subject to stringent regulation and disclosure requirements that, at least on paper, should ensure a baseline of best execution and fair pricing. Traditional brokers also typically offer more assets and tools than app-focused platforms. If you need to trade bonds, international stocks, or mutual funds, a platform like Fidelity or Schwab covers you, whereas app-only brokers often lack these choices. Advanced order types and robust research tools are standard for established brokers.

There’s also the human element: traditional firms tend to have real customer support (some even maintain branches or 24/7 call centers), which can be vital when something goes wrong. This isn’t to paint legacy brokers as saints — they, too, profit from mechanisms like cash sweeps. They may engage in PFOF (though some, like Fidelity and Interactive Brokers, either avoid it or claim to prioritize price improvement). The point is that traditional brokers offer a more feature-rich, transparent environment, which can justify any small fees they still charge.

Cost Isn’t Just a Number — It’s a Behavior Trigger

Perhaps the most significant cost of “free trading” is how it changes investor behavior. When each trade feels costless, it’s easy to trade too often or impulsively. Some regulators grew concerned that gamified app design was nudging users to trade excessively (the U.S. SEC even launched a review of “gamification” practices in trading apps). Academic research and industry experts have noted that zero commissions can encourage inexperienced investors to overtrade without understanding the risks. This overtrading often leads to chasing hot stocks, selling winners too early, or racking up losses on frequent small trades — behaviors that can hurt long-term returns.

App addiction has recently come up as a frustrating problem as brokerage apps keep bombarding their users with various updates and follow-ups, as well as completely dazzling interfaces that encourage constant interaction.

There is a great possibility that all of this will make investors compulsively keep looking and trading, therefore, losing focus on their long-term objectives. Moreover, the on-and-off trading, which the retailers have adopted, makes it possible for the people who have just started trading to leave the market after a single big loss or after the novelty is over.

Metrics Show a Complex Picture

Looking back at the numbers, the picture of low-cost trading’s impact is mixed. On one hand, accessibility has never been higher: tens of millions of new accounts have been opened via apps, including by demographics historically less represented in markets.

The size of the average account with firms that allow online account setup is nothing compared to that of traditional brokers’ accounts. Looking ahead, the industry faces open questions. Will the future of trading resemble TikTok-like feeds of stock tips and social trading — a continuous stream of bite-sized market content to keep young investors hooked? Or will we see a convergence, where apps’ speed and slick UX merge with the stability and structure of traditional finance? Perhaps large brokers will acquire or mimic the fintech apps, bringing together the best of both worlds.

Low-Cost Trading Isn’t a Lie — It’s a Lens

Cheap trading isn’t a myth — it’s very real that today, a retail investor can buy stocks or crypto at dramatically lower direct fees than a decade ago. However, cheap doesn’t mean free. It’s best viewed as a lens: the costs have shifted where and how they appear.

Trading apps have undoubtedly lowered barriers and empowered a new generation to participate in markets. That’s a positive development. However, these platforms still need to make money, and they do so in less visible ways, but they are just as impactful on your returns.