Since the mainstreaming of cryptocurrencies, few narratives have captivated like the meteoric rise of meme coins. According to forecasts from ChatGPT-5, four meme coins stand primed to surge between 10x and 40x by December 2025. That quartet includes Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), Bonk (BONK), and SPX6900 (SPX).

Little Pepe is charging ahead in its presale phase, currently priced around $0.0022 in Stage 13. The project has already raised more than $26.3 million through all presale stages, distributing upwards of 16.1 billion tokens along the way. Its early stages sold out rapidly, reflecting a feverish demand for exposure to this nascent meme infrastructure. What sets LILPEPE apart is its pursuit of real technical underpinning: it is positioned as an Ethereum-compatible Layer-2 optimized for meme culture, offering ultra-low gas fees, speed, and anti-bot mechanisms. The architecture is built to support staking, governance, and a meme launchpad ecosystem—not just speculative trading. ChatGPT-5 factors both presale momentum and technical promise when projecting returns. In that light, LILPEPE is flagged as a leading candidate for 20x to 40x growth—or more—by year-end.

Pudgy Penguins began life in the NFT arena, offering 8,888 unique PFPs. In 2025, it pivoted more aggressively into token utility, launching PENGU on Solana and integrating with its evolving ecosystem. One notable development is the proposed Canary PENGU ETF, designed to hold 80–95% in PENGU tokens combined with NFT exposures. That opens a pathway to traditional finance inflows. ChatGPT-5 predictions lean on PENGU’s structural edge: if the project reignites mainstream traffic or enters new media partnerships, it could trigger a revaluation rally. ChatGPT-5 projects a rise to $0.08 by December, which represents a good multiple.

Bonk occupies a unique role as a meme token native to the Solana ecosystem. Low fees, fast transactions, and a vibrant DeFi/NFT habitat make Solana a fertile ground for meme narratives—and BONK is among its most visible symbols. Forecasts for BONK vary widely. Some price models indicate limited upside (single-digit gains through late 2025) unless the broader Solana system ignites a new bull wave. ChatGPT-5’s bullishness for BONK hinges on two factors: renewed investor appetite for Solana assets, and the emergence of novel BONK utilities (staking, burn mechanics, partnerships). If BONK can rebrand beyond pure meme status, then a 10x–20x run becomes more plausible. But barring that shift, it may struggle to break into the 40x zone.

SPX6900 is among those tokens whose ethos leans into satire and degen culture. The meme context is crude, but that narrative attracts attention—and capital. Some crypto media list SPX6900 among the “best meme coins to buy now,” suggesting its social resonance is appreciated. Technical forecasts are more conservative: some models predict 100%–130% upside through 2025, which is solid but far from explosive. However, ChatGPT-5 sees upside in SPX’s scarcity mechanics, token lockups, or listing catalysts. If token supply tightens and broader market sentiment swings in favor of edgy, virally driven coins, SPX6900 could punch above its weight. But it remains the riskiest of the four to bet on for full 10x–40x delivery.

Little Pepe presents the cleanest alignment with explosive growth criteria. It combines presale momentum, technical foundation, and narrative scarcity. In ChatGPT-5’s framework, it likely ranks as the top candidate for 20x–40x returns (or more) by December 2025. Pudgy Penguins carries heritage and brand potential. If it’s the next wave of IP development or adoption surprises to the upside, it could sneak into ChatGPT’s elite category—but only under favorable execution. Bonk straddles between speculative and structural. In a bull market, it may ride Solana’s coattails and deliver moderate to strong returns; in a stagnating cycle, it risks being capped. SPX6900 occupies the high variance zone. It could soar if its social traction and listing narrative align, but it may equally languish under lackluster liquidity or fading hype.

ChatGPT-5’s predictions offer a bold hypothesis: these four meme tokens could explode 10x to 40x by December 2025. Among them, Little Pepe stands out as the best shot, given its presale momentum, technology angle, and narrative firepower. Pudgy Penguins, Bonk, and SPX6900 each have paths to glory—but those paths demand perfect execution, renewed hype, or paradigm shifts. Risk is high across the board, but the upside—if just one of those thesis arcs plays out—is extraordinary.