ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Cartoonists Unite To Celebrate ‘Peanuts’ Creator in New Collection appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Essential Peanuts Courtesy of Abrams Books When Abrams approached Mark Evanier to author a book timed to the 75th anniversary of Peanuts appearing in newsprint, he only needed “half a second” to think it over before accepting the job. “I didn’t even know what the money was or what the deadline was,” the veteran writer of comics and television remembers over Zoom. “I said, ‘Whatever it is, I’ll do it!’” How could he not accept when Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Peppermint Patty, Linus, and the rest were one of the main reasons he wanted to become a professional writer in the first place? Even at 73-years-old, he’s “never turned loose this love of comic strips.” The end result became The Essential Peanuts (now on sale), which Evanier describes as “a festival of great Peanuts strips.” One could also characterize the carefully curated collection as the definitive tome dedicated to late great Peanuts mastermind himself, Charles “Sparky” Schulz. “If you only had to have one book on Peanuts and Charles Schulz, this is probably the book,” proclaims Mutts creator Patrick McDonnell, who touches on his friendship with Schulz in the book’s introduction. “It covers all 50 years of the strip, it has some great photographs of Charles Schulz, and it has the entire history of him and his creation.” Sparky, McDonnell adds, “was everything you’d want the guy who drew Peanuts to be. He was just so funny, kind, and nice. He was the cartoonist’s cartoonist. He lived for cartoons. He loved nothing more than to sit around and talk about his favorite comic strips and how you draw. Cartooning was his life.” “He was a very humble guy,” echoes Evanier. “I certainly wouldn’t have been that humble if I had that much money and that much reach.” Cartoonist Charles M.… The post Cartoonists Unite To Celebrate ‘Peanuts’ Creator in New Collection appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Essential Peanuts Courtesy of Abrams Books When Abrams approached Mark Evanier to author a book timed to the 75th anniversary of Peanuts appearing in newsprint, he only needed “half a second” to think it over before accepting the job. “I didn’t even know what the money was or what the deadline was,” the veteran writer of comics and television remembers over Zoom. “I said, ‘Whatever it is, I’ll do it!’” How could he not accept when Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Peppermint Patty, Linus, and the rest were one of the main reasons he wanted to become a professional writer in the first place? Even at 73-years-old, he’s “never turned loose this love of comic strips.” The end result became The Essential Peanuts (now on sale), which Evanier describes as “a festival of great Peanuts strips.” One could also characterize the carefully curated collection as the definitive tome dedicated to late great Peanuts mastermind himself, Charles “Sparky” Schulz. “If you only had to have one book on Peanuts and Charles Schulz, this is probably the book,” proclaims Mutts creator Patrick McDonnell, who touches on his friendship with Schulz in the book’s introduction. “It covers all 50 years of the strip, it has some great photographs of Charles Schulz, and it has the entire history of him and his creation.” Sparky, McDonnell adds, “was everything you’d want the guy who drew Peanuts to be. He was just so funny, kind, and nice. He was the cartoonist’s cartoonist. He lived for cartoons. He loved nothing more than to sit around and talk about his favorite comic strips and how you draw. Cartooning was his life.” “He was a very humble guy,” echoes Evanier. “I certainly wouldn’t have been that humble if I had that much money and that much reach.” Cartoonist Charles M.…

Cartoonists Unite To Celebrate ‘Peanuts’ Creator in New Collection

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 00:09
Unite
UNITE$0.0003004-1.21%
COM
COM$0.00625+1.00%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000056+1.81%
THINK Token
THINK$0.00482-1.63%
Threshold
T$0.01295+1.56%

The Essential Peanuts

Courtesy of Abrams Books

When Abrams approached Mark Evanier to author a book timed to the 75th anniversary of Peanuts appearing in newsprint, he only needed “half a second” to think it over before accepting the job.

“I didn’t even know what the money was or what the deadline was,” the veteran writer of comics and television remembers over Zoom. “I said, ‘Whatever it is, I’ll do it!’” How could he not accept when Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Peppermint Patty, Linus, and the rest were one of the main reasons he wanted to become a professional writer in the first place? Even at 73-years-old, he’s “never turned loose this love of comic strips.”

The end result became The Essential Peanuts (now on sale), which Evanier describes as “a festival of great Peanuts strips.” One could also characterize the carefully curated collection as the definitive tome dedicated to late great Peanuts mastermind himself, Charles “Sparky” Schulz.

“If you only had to have one book on Peanuts and Charles Schulz, this is probably the book,” proclaims Mutts creator Patrick McDonnell, who touches on his friendship with Schulz in the book’s introduction. “It covers all 50 years of the strip, it has some great photographs of Charles Schulz, and it has the entire history of him and his creation.”

Sparky, McDonnell adds, “was everything you’d want the guy who drew Peanuts to be. He was just so funny, kind, and nice. He was the cartoonist’s cartoonist. He lived for cartoons. He loved nothing more than to sit around and talk about his favorite comic strips and how you draw. Cartooning was his life.”

“He was a very humble guy,” echoes Evanier. “I certainly wouldn’t have been that humble if I had that much money and that much reach.”

Cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, creator of the “Peanuts” comic strip, draws in his studio near a stuffed Snoopy toy. His comic strip was celebrated in the 1985 television program “It’s Your 20th Television Anniversary, Charlie Brown.”

Bettmann Archive

Living up to its name, Essential Peanuts serves as an anthology of the 75 most important Peanuts strips ever released. Evanier, who bravely sifted through half a century’s worth of cartoons — “I think I averaged about four years a day” — decided whether a strip was worthy of inclusion if it fulfilled very specific requirements.

“It would be something which either was the first time Schulz did something innovative that he later built upon, or it was just a strip that got so much attention,” explains the author. “The [debut] strip is essential. The first strip where Snoopy appeared is essential. The first strip where Snoopy climbed on top of the doghouse [to fight] the Red Baron is essential. The first time Charlie Brown tried to kick the football is essential.”

But if you’re expecting a ho-hum collection of reprinted material, think again!

Evanier continues: “[There’s] all sorts of supplementary material where we show how Mr. Schulz expanded on the idea, took it in different directions, modernized it as time wore on, perfected his way, found new variations for why Charlie Brown couldn’t kick the football, and so on.”

As the strip evolved, one character in particular began to capture readers’ attention like no other — that, of course, being Snoopy. Charlie Brown’s canine companion is to the Peanuts brand what Pikachu is to Pokémon; an adorable, beloved, and instantly recognizable mascot known all over the world.

“He has a anthropomorphism that we wish our own pets did,” muses Evanier. “We like to believe that our pets are thinking the way Snoopy thought.”

Says McDonnell, “Like our dogs, he’s very open to the universe. It’s funny, when the strip started out, he was more of a dog. He walked on four legs. He was part of the strip, but not a big part. But boy, I think Sparky really came on to something when he started [giving] the dog thoughts and seeing the world from a dog’s point-of-view. He really caught some magic [with that].”

The Essential Peanuts

Courtesy of Abrams Books

Essential Peanuts also boasts a number of written pieces from Sparky’s widow, Jean Schulz; cartoonist Robb Armstrong, the creator of Jump Start; NASA astronaut Mike Massimino, who brought a Snoopy figure into Earth’s orbit during a 2009 mission to service the Hubble Telescope; and Essential Peanuts art director, Chip Kidd.

“The design of the characters, to me, is like emotional typography, if that makes any sense. You can tell what the characters are feeling, even if, say, it’s in a language you don’t know. There’s just something about it that people can relate to,” notes Kidd, who, among many other accomplishments, famously created the iconic cover design for Michael Crichton’s Jurassic Park (a logo that has since become synonymous with the entire multimedia dinosaur franchise). “It’s the one comic strip I think everybody can agree on. Whether you’re 95 or a sulky teenager, you’re probably touched by Peanuts in some way. What [Schulz] produced in his lifetime is truly a startling work of art.”

“Everybody can identify with at least one character,” echoes Evanier. “Either you know someone in your life who’s like Lucy — or you are like Lucy. And we all have had our Charlie Brown moments. I have about three a day on average.”

Take a look inside The Essential Peanuts

The Essential Peanuts

Courtesy of Abrams Books

The Essential Peanuts

Courtesy of Abrams Books

The Essential Peanuts

Courtesy of Abrams Books

The Essential Peanuts

Courtesy of Abrams Books

The Essential Peanuts is now on sale from Abrams Books

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/joshweiss/2025/10/02/good-grief-the-essential-peanuts-rings-in-75-years-of-charlie-brown-and-snoopy/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)

Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)

The post Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 08: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Getty Images Time is starting to fly as Week 4 of the fantasy football season has arrived. Especially for teams that are 0-3 or 1-2, Week 4 is a must-win game for these managers. If you want to increase your odds of beating your friends in fantasy football, it’s crucial that you make the right start or sit decision. The goal of these flex rankings is to help give a baseline of where your team stands and also to help with your start or sit decisions. These rankings are catered especially for PPR leagues, but there shouldn’t be any drastic changes for Half-PPR leagues. Notable Injury Updates As of Monday, there’s not an exact answer for whether Mike Evans will be playing in Week 4 or not. In the best-case scenario for Evans, there’s a good chance that he’ll be slightly banged up, giving Emeka Egbuka a small bump. Due to this injury and Evans’s lack of recent success, he failed to make the top 50. For Kenneth Walker, we’ll be assuming that Zach Charbonnet will be playing, per a recent report from Draft Sharks. If Charbonnet does end up playing in Week 4, neither will make the top 50. Lastly, it seems like Tyrone Tracy Jr will be out for Week 4 at the very least. That benefits Cam Skattebo a ton. Tier 1 1. Bijan Robinson (ATL) 2. Christian McCaffrey (SF) 3. Puka Nacua (LAR) 4. Jonathan Taylor (IND) 5. Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) 6. Saquon Barkley (PHI) 7. Malik Nabers (NYG) Tier 2 8. James Cook (BUF) 9. Jahmyr Gibbs…
Harvest Finance
FARM$23.81+3.52%
1
1$0.02608+24.78%
Fly Trade
FLY$0.02046+5.35%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 18:46
Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’

Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’

The post Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers Credit: New York Times And so we have come at last to the first day of fall. A new season, like a new chapter, filled with opportunities. Have you gotten your pumpkins yet? Some people on my street have already begun hanging ghosts from trees. Here comes Halloween, here comes Halloween! Are you dressing up as anything this year? I think I’m going to go as a brother of the Night’s Watch from Game Of Thrones, copying my son’s costume and joining him in taking sacred vows in the Godswood. But first, let’s solve this Strands! Looking for Monday’s Strands? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Strands Strands is the newest game in the New York Times’ stable of puzzle games. It’s a fun twist on classic word search games. Every day we’re given a new theme and then tasked with uncovering all the words on the grid that fit that theme, including a spangram that spans two sides of the board. One of these words is the spangram which crosses from one side of the grid to another and reveals even more about the day’s theme. Spoilers ahead. Today’s Strands Hints Read on for today’s theme and some hints to help you uncover today’s words. Today’s Theme: On the syllabus Hint: You’ll find these things when you go back to school. Clue: Not the fun stuff, mind you. The tedious stuff. Here are the first two letters of each word: Remember, spoilers ahead! What Are Today’s Strands Answers? Today’s spangram is: COLLEGECOURSE Here’s the full list of words: EXAM READING LECTURE QUIZ PAPER HOMEWORK Here’s the completed Strands grid: Today’s Strands Screenshot: Erik Kain Today’s Strands Breakdown This wasn’t a very pleasant Strands. I found EXAM right away and knew…
MemeCore
M$2.38589+0.42%
Threshold
T$0.01296+1.64%
FUNToken
FUN$0.002292+3.85%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 08:34
Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Zcash has been one of the climbers this cycle, pushing from the $200 zone all the way toward $600 without much noise from the broader market. But now, after an extended run and clear signs of slowing momentum, traders are starting to ask the obvious question: is the ZEC price rally finally running out of
Zcash
ZEC$638.26+10.25%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00208+2.97%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01194+2.66%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:00

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)

Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Whitelist Closes, Presale Goes Live: Milk Mocha’s $HUGS Token Becomes Crypto’s Sweetest Global Success!

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,458.27
$104,458.27$104,458.27

+0.67%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,575.63
$3,575.63$3,575.63

+1.70%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.43
$165.43$165.43

+1.78%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3422
$2.3422$2.3422

+1.13%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17952
$0.17952$0.17952

+0.80%