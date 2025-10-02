The post Cardano Oscillates Above The $0.76 Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oct 01, 2025 at 14:50 // Price Cardano (ADA) is trading in a bearish trend zone after falling above the $0.75 support. ADA price long-term forecast: bearish Sellers failed to maintain bearish momentum beyond the current support level. Bulls bought the dips as the altcoin corrected upwards. The upward correction has stalled just below the $0.82 high. In other words, Cardano is now oscillating above the $0.75 support but below the $0.82 barrier. Today, ADA is declining again after reaching the $0.82 barrier. On the downside, if bears break the $0.76 support, ADA will fall to a low of $0.68. On the upside, investors face a challenge to keep the price above the moving average lines. Buyers must overcome the initial hurdle and the moving averages. If successful, ADA will recover to $0.95, its previous high. The price is $0.78 at the time of writing. Technical Indicators ADA price indicator analysis The cryptocurrency price is below the horizontal moving averages. The 21-day SMA is sliding below the 50-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend. On the 4-hour chart, the moving averages are sloping downwards. The price bars move both below and above the moving averages. ADA/USD daily chart – September 30, 2025 What is the next move for ADA? Cardano is falling but remains above the $0.76 support. Since September 25, the altcoin has fluctuated above the $0.76 support and below the $0.82 resistance. The cryptocurrency price has moved within this limited range. Cardano will trend until it breaks through the range-bound levels. ADA/USD 4-hour chart – September 30, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer.… The post Cardano Oscillates Above The $0.76 Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oct 01, 2025 at 14:50 // Price Cardano (ADA) is trading in a bearish trend zone after falling above the $0.75 support. ADA price long-term forecast: bearish Sellers failed to maintain bearish momentum beyond the current support level. Bulls bought the dips as the altcoin corrected upwards. The upward correction has stalled just below the $0.82 high. In other words, Cardano is now oscillating above the $0.75 support but below the $0.82 barrier. Today, ADA is declining again after reaching the $0.82 barrier. On the downside, if bears break the $0.76 support, ADA will fall to a low of $0.68. On the upside, investors face a challenge to keep the price above the moving average lines. Buyers must overcome the initial hurdle and the moving averages. If successful, ADA will recover to $0.95, its previous high. The price is $0.78 at the time of writing. Technical Indicators ADA price indicator analysis The cryptocurrency price is below the horizontal moving averages. The 21-day SMA is sliding below the 50-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend. On the 4-hour chart, the moving averages are sloping downwards. The price bars move both below and above the moving averages. ADA/USD daily chart – September 30, 2025 What is the next move for ADA? Cardano is falling but remains above the $0.76 support. Since September 25, the altcoin has fluctuated above the $0.76 support and below the $0.82 resistance. The cryptocurrency price has moved within this limited range. Cardano will trend until it breaks through the range-bound levels. ADA/USD 4-hour chart – September 30, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer.…