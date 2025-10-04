Cardano, Avalanche, Polkadot – and 18 More ETFs Just Filed

Altcoins

The race to expand the U.S. exchange-traded fund (ETF) market has intensified as REXShares and Osprey Funds jointly submitted applications for 21 cryptocurrency ETFs, a lineup that spans some of the largest altcoins and introduces products with staking capabilities.

The filings, currently listed as “subject to completion,” cover assets ranging from household names like Cardano (ADA), Avalanche (AVAX), and Polkadot (DOT) to newer entrants such as Hyperliquid (HYPE), Sei (SEI), and Ethena (ENA). Notably, several proposed funds are structured to incorporate staking rewards, marking a significant step toward bringing yield-generating strategies into mainstream ETF products.

Among the proposed offerings are:

ADA + Staking, AVAX + Staking, and DOT + Staking ETFs

Dedicated products for Chainlink (LINK), Litecoin (LTC), and Stellar (XLM)

Innovative funds tied to emerging projects such as TAO, HYPE, and SUI

Market analyst James Seyffart highlighted the breadth of the filings, pointing out the unprecedented scale: “Yes, twenty-one.”

His remark underlines the ambition of the initiative, which if successful, could quickly broaden investor access to a diverse set of crypto assets through regulated ETFs.

This wave of applications comes shortly after the SEC finalized new general rules for cryptocurrency spot ETFs, streamlining the listing process. Under the updated framework, each fund can move forward without the protracted case-by-case reviews that previously slowed approvals.

For REXShares and Osprey, the timing could be strategic. With billions already flowing into Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, expanding the product set to cover other digital assets could draw significant institutional and retail interest. If approved, the launch of 21 new funds in one sweep would represent one of the largest single expansions of crypto investment products in U.S. history.

