ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
Canary Litecoin ETF filing, which was about to meet the final decision by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 2, 2025, was delayed due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown. SEC was unable to act because of the limitations on staff during the shutdown. The Canary Litecoin ETF, filed on October 15th, was ... Read more The post Canary Litecoin ETF Paused by Government Shutdown appeared first on BiteMyCoin.Canary Litecoin ETF filing, which was about to meet the final decision by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 2, 2025, was delayed due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown. SEC was unable to act because of the limitations on staff during the shutdown. The Canary Litecoin ETF, filed on October 15th, was ... Read more The post Canary Litecoin ETF Paused by Government Shutdown appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Canary Litecoin ETF Paused by Government Shutdown

Di: Bitemycoin
2025/10/03 19:56
Union
U$0,006248-0,07%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,02219+16,36%
Moonveil
MORE$0,00507-5,10%

Canary Litecoin ETF filing, which was about to meet the final decision by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 2, 2025, was delayed due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown. SEC was unable to act because of the limitations on staff during the shutdown.

The Canary Litecoin ETF, filed on October 15th, was acknowledged by the SEC in February 2025, and traders were expecting a fast approval due to the regulatory shift into the Generic Listing Standards (GLS) for crypto ETFs. However, the sudden shutdown has ignited fear in the LTC market, with the price nearly 2% down today.

Beyond Litecoin holders, the entire altcoin market, which used the ETF momentum as a major narrative for the altcoin, now fears that all of the upcoming altcoin ETFs will be delayed. While various analysts predict a breakdown into a bear phase, others are of the opinion that ETF approvals will not have a crucial impact on the upcoming rally.

Litecoin -3.5% Down Today Due to the ETF Decision Delay

With the SEC decision on Canary’s LTC ETF pending indefinitely, Litecoin witnessed a 3.5% dip and a 25% decrease in the 24-hour trading volume. The profit taking that followed the recent surge also contributed to the downtrend.

At present, LTC is trading for $117.47 per coin, a 71.57% decrease from the all-time high of $412.96 it achieved four years ago. Despite the current dip, various traders are optimistic about the continuation of Litecoin’s Uptober rally.

Altcoin Traders in Uncertainty As More ETFs Await Approval This Month

The Litecoin ETF was filed by Canary Capital on October 15th, following the filing of its XRP ETF on October 8th, 2024, which awaits approval on October 24th. Around 16 ETFs have approval deadlines this month, and traders fear a delay on each of them.

The SEC has already delayed decisions on multiple crypto ETFs throughout 2024 and 2025. When the Generic Listing Standards were sanctioned by the SEC, traders expected the approval to fasten, but the unexpected shutdown made it worse. If the delay continues, it will potentially ignite bleeding in the charts, stopping the ongoing altcoin bull run.

Upcoming Crypto Spot ETF Deadlines: October 2025

The next ETF awaiting approval is the Grayscale Litecoin Trust ETF, and if the shutdown continues till October 10th, we will see LTC dropping again. The complete list of ETF filings waiting for approval this October is given below.

Sl. NoETFs ListFinal Deadline
1Canary Litecoin ETF10/2/25
2Grayscale Litecoin Trust10/10/25
3CoinShares Litecoin ETF10/23/25
4Grayscale Solana Trust10/10/25
5VanEck Solana Trust10/16/25
621Shares Core Solana ETF10/16/25
7Canary Solana ETF10/16/25
8Bitwise Solana ETF10/16/25
9Grayscale Dogecoin Trust10/18/25
10Grayscale XRP Trust10/18/25
1121Shares Core XRP Trust10/19/25
12Bitwise XRP ETF10/22/25
13Canary XRP ETF10/23/25
14Wisdomtree XRP Fund10/24/25
15CoinShares XRP ETF10/23/25

What’s Next For Investors? Broader Impact of the U.S Shutdown on the Crypto Market

With the ongoing shutdown, the U.S. government has introduced significant uncertainty in the crypto market, and traders fear the impact of regulatory delays and the absence of key economic data on the market capitalization. In addition to this, the ETF delays will slow down the institutional inflows, increasing the volatility from retail traders.

However, the shutdown will likely impact the traditional asset economy more than the cryptocurrency industry, forcing traditional investors to shift into cryptocurrencies as potential safe-haven assets. This will definitely increase the value of major currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum in the long run, but Litecoin’s case is still uncertain.

The post Canary Litecoin ETF Paused by Government Shutdown appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)

Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)

The post Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 08: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Getty Images Time is starting to fly as Week 4 of the fantasy football season has arrived. Especially for teams that are 0-3 or 1-2, Week 4 is a must-win game for these managers. If you want to increase your odds of beating your friends in fantasy football, it’s crucial that you make the right start or sit decision. The goal of these flex rankings is to help give a baseline of where your team stands and also to help with your start or sit decisions. These rankings are catered especially for PPR leagues, but there shouldn’t be any drastic changes for Half-PPR leagues. Notable Injury Updates As of Monday, there’s not an exact answer for whether Mike Evans will be playing in Week 4 or not. In the best-case scenario for Evans, there’s a good chance that he’ll be slightly banged up, giving Emeka Egbuka a small bump. Due to this injury and Evans’s lack of recent success, he failed to make the top 50. For Kenneth Walker, we’ll be assuming that Zach Charbonnet will be playing, per a recent report from Draft Sharks. If Charbonnet does end up playing in Week 4, neither will make the top 50. Lastly, it seems like Tyrone Tracy Jr will be out for Week 4 at the very least. That benefits Cam Skattebo a ton. Tier 1 1. Bijan Robinson (ATL) 2. Christian McCaffrey (SF) 3. Puka Nacua (LAR) 4. Jonathan Taylor (IND) 5. Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) 6. Saquon Barkley (PHI) 7. Malik Nabers (NYG) Tier 2 8. James Cook (BUF) 9. Jahmyr Gibbs…
Harvest Finance
FARM$23,81+3,52%
1
1$0,02608+24,78%
Fly Trade
FLY$0,02046+5,35%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 18:46
Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’

Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’

The post Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers Credit: New York Times And so we have come at last to the first day of fall. A new season, like a new chapter, filled with opportunities. Have you gotten your pumpkins yet? Some people on my street have already begun hanging ghosts from trees. Here comes Halloween, here comes Halloween! Are you dressing up as anything this year? I think I’m going to go as a brother of the Night’s Watch from Game Of Thrones, copying my son’s costume and joining him in taking sacred vows in the Godswood. But first, let’s solve this Strands! Looking for Monday’s Strands? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Strands Strands is the newest game in the New York Times’ stable of puzzle games. It’s a fun twist on classic word search games. Every day we’re given a new theme and then tasked with uncovering all the words on the grid that fit that theme, including a spangram that spans two sides of the board. One of these words is the spangram which crosses from one side of the grid to another and reveals even more about the day’s theme. Spoilers ahead. Today’s Strands Hints Read on for today’s theme and some hints to help you uncover today’s words. Today’s Theme: On the syllabus Hint: You’ll find these things when you go back to school. Clue: Not the fun stuff, mind you. The tedious stuff. Here are the first two letters of each word: Remember, spoilers ahead! What Are Today’s Strands Answers? Today’s spangram is: COLLEGECOURSE Here’s the full list of words: EXAM READING LECTURE QUIZ PAPER HOMEWORK Here’s the completed Strands grid: Today’s Strands Screenshot: Erik Kain Today’s Strands Breakdown This wasn’t a very pleasant Strands. I found EXAM right away and knew…
MemeCore
M$2,38589+0,42%
Threshold
T$0,01296+1,64%
FUNToken
FUN$0,002292+3,85%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 08:34
Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Zcash has been one of the climbers this cycle, pushing from the $200 zone all the way toward $600 without much noise from the broader market. But now, after an extended run and clear signs of slowing momentum, traders are starting to ask the obvious question: is the ZEC price rally finally running out of
Zcash
ZEC$638,26+10,25%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00208+2,97%
Everclear
CLEAR$0,01194+2,66%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:00

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)

Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Whitelist Closes, Presale Goes Live: Milk Mocha’s $HUGS Token Becomes Crypto’s Sweetest Global Success!

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104 566,72
$104 566,72$104 566,72

+0,77%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 580,30
$3 580,30$3 580,30

+1,83%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165,69
$165,69$165,69

+1,94%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3426
$2,3426$2,3426

+1,14%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17953
$0,17953$0,17953

+0,81%