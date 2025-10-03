Laser Digital, a firm under the Nomura Group, has embarked on the journey to secure a license for providing cryptocurrency trading services aimed at institutional clients in Japan. The Swiss-based company has reportedly initiated discussions with Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) to navigate the preliminary stages of this process.
Continue Reading:Can Crypto Trading Services Reshape Japan’s Financial Landscape?
Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/can-crypto-trading-services-reshape-japans-financial-landscape