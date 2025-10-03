Can 24/7 Trading Unlock New Potential for Cryptocurrency Markets?

The CME Group, a leading financial exchange operator, is poised to implement round-the-clock trading capabilities for cryptocurrency futures and options on its CME Globex platform. This initiative emerges as digital currencies gain traction within mainstream financial environments, reflecting a strategic adaptation to the evolving demands of their client base.
