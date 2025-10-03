ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDRs: Singapore awards $8.1M contract for six autonomous buses to serve Marina Bay and one-north. Initial trial on routes 400 and 191 includes onboard safety operator and real-time monitoring. LTA plans to expand self-driving buses to 100–150 vehicles by 2026. BYD, MKX Technologies, and Zhidao Network join forces to modernize public transport. Singapore’s Land Transport [...] The post BYD-Led Consortium Secures Self-Driving Bus Deal in Singapore appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDRs: Singapore awards $8.1M contract for six autonomous buses to serve Marina Bay and one-north. Initial trial on routes 400 and 191 includes onboard safety operator and real-time monitoring. LTA plans to expand self-driving buses to 100–150 vehicles by 2026. BYD, MKX Technologies, and Zhidao Network join forces to modernize public transport. Singapore’s Land Transport [...] The post BYD-Led Consortium Secures Self-Driving Bus Deal in Singapore appeared first on CoinCentral.

BYD-Led Consortium Secures Self-Driving Bus Deal in Singapore

Di: Coincentral
2025/10/03 20:16
SIX
SIX$0.01635+1.74%
RealLink
REAL$0.06863+3.42%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03263+6.87%
Outlanders
LAND$0.0005817-0.44%

TLDRs:

  • Singapore awards $8.1M contract for six autonomous buses to serve Marina Bay and one-north.
  • Initial trial on routes 400 and 191 includes onboard safety operator and real-time monitoring.
  • LTA plans to expand self-driving buses to 100–150 vehicles by 2026.
  • BYD, MKX Technologies, and Zhidao Network join forces to modernize public transport.

Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded a contract worth S$8.1 million (US$6.3 million) to a consortium led by BYD to trial autonomous buses on two public routes.

The partnership includes MKX Technologies and Zhidao Network Technology, combining expertise in electric vehicles, autonomous driving software, and local project management.

The pilot program, slated to begin in the second half of 2026, will deploy six 16-seater electric buses along routes 400 (Marina Bay) and 191 (one-north). Each bus will feature a safety operator during the initial phase, ensuring passenger security and compliance with operational standards.

Blending Innovation with Daily Commutes

The new autonomous buses will operate alongside traditional manned buses, creating a hybrid public transport network. Vehicles will include features familiar to commuters, such as wheelchair ramps, designated spaces for mobility aids, and stroller access.

SBS Transit, the operator of the pilot routes, will collect commuter feedback to refine operations. Initially, fares will match existing bus services, ensuring accessibility while passengers adjust to the new technology.

Advanced Technology and Infrastructure

Zhidao Network Technology will provide the autonomous driving systems, including LiDAR sensors, cameras, fleet management tools, and remote control operations.

BYD will supply the electric buses, which are similar to models already used in Japan and other overseas markets. MKX Technologies, a Singapore-based firm, will lead local research, development, and project management for the pilot.

High-speed, liquid-cooled chargers supplied by Huawei will support the fleet, allowing quick turnaround times and efficient energy management. This integration highlights Singapore’s commitment to combining global innovation with local implementation.

Scaling for the Future

The three-year pilot program will allow the LTA to evaluate performance and safety before expanding the fleet. Depending on results, the authority may add 14 more autonomous buses and extend services to additional routes.

The initiative aligns with the government’s broader plan to deploy between 100 and 150 autonomous vehicles across Singapore by 2026. Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling emphasized that self-driving buses can help address manpower shortages while maintaining a reliable public transport system.

To support the transition, existing bus drivers will receive specialized training at the Singapore Bus Academy, preparing them to serve as safety operators and ensure smooth operations. The ultimate goal is to move from onboard operators to remote fleet monitoring, with customer service officers assisting passengers on board.

A Step Toward Smarter Transit

The BYD-led consortium’s project represents a major milestone in Singapore’s journey toward autonomous public transportation. By combining advanced EV technology, sophisticated autonomous systems, and strong local oversight, the pilot sets the stage for a safer, more efficient, and technologically forward-thinking public transport network.

As the city-state continues to explore driverless mobility solutions, commuters can expect a gradual integration of autonomous vehicles that complement existing services, enhance convenience, and support Singapore’s reputation as a hub for innovative transport solutions.

The post BYD-Led Consortium Secures Self-Driving Bus Deal in Singapore appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)

Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)

The post Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 08: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Getty Images Time is starting to fly as Week 4 of the fantasy football season has arrived. Especially for teams that are 0-3 or 1-2, Week 4 is a must-win game for these managers. If you want to increase your odds of beating your friends in fantasy football, it’s crucial that you make the right start or sit decision. The goal of these flex rankings is to help give a baseline of where your team stands and also to help with your start or sit decisions. These rankings are catered especially for PPR leagues, but there shouldn’t be any drastic changes for Half-PPR leagues. Notable Injury Updates As of Monday, there’s not an exact answer for whether Mike Evans will be playing in Week 4 or not. In the best-case scenario for Evans, there’s a good chance that he’ll be slightly banged up, giving Emeka Egbuka a small bump. Due to this injury and Evans’s lack of recent success, he failed to make the top 50. For Kenneth Walker, we’ll be assuming that Zach Charbonnet will be playing, per a recent report from Draft Sharks. If Charbonnet does end up playing in Week 4, neither will make the top 50. Lastly, it seems like Tyrone Tracy Jr will be out for Week 4 at the very least. That benefits Cam Skattebo a ton. Tier 1 1. Bijan Robinson (ATL) 2. Christian McCaffrey (SF) 3. Puka Nacua (LAR) 4. Jonathan Taylor (IND) 5. Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) 6. Saquon Barkley (PHI) 7. Malik Nabers (NYG) Tier 2 8. James Cook (BUF) 9. Jahmyr Gibbs…
Harvest Finance
FARM$23.81+3.52%
1
1$0.02608+24.78%
Fly Trade
FLY$0.02046+5.35%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 18:46
Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’

Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’

The post Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers Credit: New York Times And so we have come at last to the first day of fall. A new season, like a new chapter, filled with opportunities. Have you gotten your pumpkins yet? Some people on my street have already begun hanging ghosts from trees. Here comes Halloween, here comes Halloween! Are you dressing up as anything this year? I think I’m going to go as a brother of the Night’s Watch from Game Of Thrones, copying my son’s costume and joining him in taking sacred vows in the Godswood. But first, let’s solve this Strands! Looking for Monday’s Strands? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Strands Strands is the newest game in the New York Times’ stable of puzzle games. It’s a fun twist on classic word search games. Every day we’re given a new theme and then tasked with uncovering all the words on the grid that fit that theme, including a spangram that spans two sides of the board. One of these words is the spangram which crosses from one side of the grid to another and reveals even more about the day’s theme. Spoilers ahead. Today’s Strands Hints Read on for today’s theme and some hints to help you uncover today’s words. Today’s Theme: On the syllabus Hint: You’ll find these things when you go back to school. Clue: Not the fun stuff, mind you. The tedious stuff. Here are the first two letters of each word: Remember, spoilers ahead! What Are Today’s Strands Answers? Today’s spangram is: COLLEGECOURSE Here’s the full list of words: EXAM READING LECTURE QUIZ PAPER HOMEWORK Here’s the completed Strands grid: Today’s Strands Screenshot: Erik Kain Today’s Strands Breakdown This wasn’t a very pleasant Strands. I found EXAM right away and knew…
MemeCore
M$2.38589+0.42%
Threshold
T$0.01296+1.64%
FUNToken
FUN$0.002292+3.85%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 08:34
Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Zcash has been one of the climbers this cycle, pushing from the $200 zone all the way toward $600 without much noise from the broader market. But now, after an extended run and clear signs of slowing momentum, traders are starting to ask the obvious question: is the ZEC price rally finally running out of
Zcash
ZEC$638.26+10.25%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00208+2.97%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01194+2.66%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:00

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)

Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Whitelist Closes, Presale Goes Live: Milk Mocha’s $HUGS Token Becomes Crypto’s Sweetest Global Success!

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,569.72
$104,569.72$104,569.72

+0.78%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,577.00
$3,577.00$3,577.00

+1.74%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.63
$165.63$165.63

+1.90%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3434
$2.3434$2.3434

+1.18%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17947
$0.17947$0.17947

+0.78%