BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Pushes BlockDAG Miles Ahead of HBAR & XRP: Almost $420M Raised & 20K+ Miners Shipped!

The crypto market is full of narratives, but some stand out for their clarity. The latest Hedera (HBAR) price update shows resilience, with HBAR climbing 2.6% to $0.2143 while holding above strong support. This positions it as a coin for traders who like defined risk zones. At the same time, XRP (XRP) ETF News has injected fresh optimism into Ripple’s outlook, with analysts calling approval almost guaranteed and one even forecasting a run toward $33.

These two stories highlight how regulation and technicals shape near-term moves. But the most striking development comes from BlockDAG. Backed by its BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team partnership and a nearly $420 million presale already in motion, BDAG doesn’t trade on speculation. It has adoption proof, visibility, and a locked presale price of $0.0015 in Batch 30.

Hedera Surges 2.6%: Is HBAR Poised for More?

Hedera (HBAR) posted a 2.57% rise today, reaching $0.2143 and showing resilience in a choppy market. The token is trading just under key resistance zones marked by the 20-day and 50-day moving averages, yet it continues to hold firm above its long-term support level of $0.2011. This zone has become an area of consolidation, where traders are watching closely for the next decisive move.

If HBAR can break above the $0.2300 level, analysts believe the momentum could trigger stronger upward gains. For investors, Hedera offers a balance — higher risk than large-cap coins but also clearer technical markers to guide entries and exits. The upside potential is evident, but caution is necessary since momentum indicators remain mixed and resistance is stiff.

XRP ETF Approval “Guaranteed”? Analyst Sees $33 Next

An influential analyst has suggested that approval of a spot XRP ETF by the SEC is now almost certain, pointing to changes in listing standards that have removed older barriers. Under this new framework, only the S-1 filing process remains, which many see as a final step rather than a roadblock. With approval viewed as inevitable, the discussion has shifted to XRP’s potential price trajectory.

One expert projects a surge to $33 once the ETF is launched, a level that could redefine XRP’s position in the crypto market. For investors, the appeal is clear: ETF approval would open the door to institutional capital, putting XRP alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum in terms of accessibility. This development also strengthens its case as a mainstream financial asset, beyond just a speculative token.

BlockDAG’s F1® Deal Pushes Presale Closer to $600M Target

BlockDAG is no longer running the usual presale race; it is sprinting toward a finish line that looks closer than ever. With its multi-million-dollar partnership with BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team, October marks the moment momentum shifts from strong to exponential. Alpine’s billion-dollar reputation doesn’t tie itself to hype, which makes this deal a clear sign that BlockDAG is already delivering results. Almost $420 million has been raised, and with the presale target of $600M in sight, the numbers tell their own story.

At a Batch 30 entry price of just $0.0015, against a confirmed $0.05 listing, the upside is mathematically hard to ignore. For holders asking when to step in, the answer is simple: waiting only means paying more later.

When BWT Alpine cars hit the track with BDAG branding, billions of viewers will see it. By then, the presale window will be almost closed, and the next big Layer-1 contender will have moved into the spotlight. This isn’t speculation anymore; its adoption, funding, and visibility all converging into a $600M finish line. Holders looking for an asset with both credibility and growth potential won’t find a clearer setup than BlockDAG right now.

BlockDAG Sets the Clearest Path to $1

Investors weighing these three narratives face different kinds of opportunities. Hedera has technical strength, but its growth depends on breaking past resistance levels. XRP’s story is compelling, with ETF approval news potentially opening the door for institutional flows, yet it still carries regulatory baggage.

BlockDAG, however, shifts the framework entirely. The BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team deal adds mainstream visibility that money can’t buy, while the nearly $420 million raised so far puts its $600M presale finish line in sight. At a presale price of $0.0015 with a confirmed $0.05 listing, the built-in spread is measurable, not hypothetical. When Alpine branding goes live, billions will see BDAG on one of the biggest global stages. For investors analyzing what crypto to invest in, BlockDAG doesn’t just present upside; it represents the most credible path toward being the next crypto to hit $1.

