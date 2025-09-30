BTC Development prices its $220 million IPO, with units consisting of one share and one-quarter of a warrant.

PANews reported on September 30th that BTC Development Corp. (NASDAQ: BDCIU) announced an offering of 22 million shares at $10 per share, with trading set to begin on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 30th. Each unit consists of one Class A common share and one-quarter of a redeemable warrant (with a whole warrant exercise price of $11.50). The units will be traded as "BDCI" and "BDCIW" after the spin-off; no fractional warrants will be issued. The underwriters have been granted a 45-day over-allotment period to purchase up to an additional 3.3 million shares. The offering is expected to close on October 1st, with the offering being conducted solely on the basis of the prospectus. The company is a SPAC focused on pursuing mergers and acquisitions related to the Bitcoin ecosystem.