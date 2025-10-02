BounceBit Releases V3 of "Big Bank," Integrating Perpetual DEX Natively and Introducing Interest-Bearing BB Token Standards

PANews reported on October 2nd that Bitcoin staking project BounceBit officially released its V3 on the X platform, rebranding itself as "Big Bank." The core of this upgrade is the native integration of a perpetual contract DEX and its liquidity pool into the core protocol, as well as the introduction of a new interest-bearing token standard (BB-token).
New BB tokens (such as BBTC and BBETH) are interest-bearing tokens that automatically rebase. The token balance in the user's wallet automatically increases as earnings accumulate. Users can deposit directly on the original BTC and ETH chains, and the V3 system will automatically mint the corresponding BB tokens on the BounceBit chain, eliminating the need for manual cross-chain transactions.
The newly integrated perpetual DEX will introduce the liquidity provider token BLP, which allows holders to earn fees as counterparties. The fees generated by the platform will be used to fuel the native token BB through a buyback mechanism.