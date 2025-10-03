Bonk Price Eyes Q4 Rally With Whale Purchasing $139,500 Consistently

Bonk whale wallet consistently accumulates $139,500 worth of tokens, sparking speculation that the coin may be gearing up for a breakout.

Analysts highlight historical patterns, noting token often performs strongly in the final quarter of the year.

Growing accumulation and positive sentiment place focus on BONK’s key resistance levels as traders anticipate a possible upward surge.

Bonk is gaining attention within the crypto market as new buying interest generates enthusiasm despite the recent drop. Analysts are noting indubitable signs of solid accumulation, insinuating the eventual token might be building up for the next potential breakout. Past trends also indicate Bonk tends to shine during the last quarter of the year.

At the time of writing, Bonk is trading at $0.00002028, reflecting a slight dip of 2.31% in the past 24 hours. It has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and has logged a 24-hour trading volume of $357.14 million, indicating that activity around the coin remains strong despite the minor price decline.

Bonk Whale Buying Sparks Market Interest

According to insights shared by crypto analyst Stalkchain, there has been one wallet continuously accumulating BONK in significant orders. Reportedly, the wallet has been buying tokens worth $139,500 in aggregate at an average of $2,150 per minute.

Such continuous accumulation has generated interest among the community at large, so as to call for debate on the premise that the coin may be about to make its next move.

Bonk Builds Momentum As Analysts Eye Breakout

Adding to the sentiment, another prominent analyst, artski, suggested that Bonk could well be building for an upward thrust. He commented using the fact that, if token succeed in turning the important resistance level, it could “have an important run”, something that became widely discussed among the supporters of BONK online.

Historical data also supports the optimist. Data reveals token frequently outsells in the fourth quarter (Q4), and its weakest quarter tends to occur in the third quarter (Q3). With the fourth quarter now beginning, some think this seasonal behavior might go in the positive for token once more.

As the accumulation grows and the sentiment gathers momentum, all the attention now is on whether token will cross over its proximity-based resistance by providing a solid year-ender.

