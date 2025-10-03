Bo Hines Calls GENIUS Act “First Piece of the Puzzle” for U.S. Crypto

TLDR

Bo Hines discussed the passage of the GENIUS Act, which aims to establish a stablecoin regulatory framework in the U.S.

Hines emphasized that the GENIUS Act was passed within six months, marking a significant step in U.S. crypto regulations.

Bo Hines described the creation of the GENIUS Act as a collaborative effort involving various U.S. agencies, including the SEC and CFTC.

Hines praised the U.S. government’s efforts to move at “tech speed” to address the growing need for crypto regulation.

Hines revealed his new role at Tether, where he is working on the launch of USAT, a stablecoin designed for the U.S. market.

Bo Hines, former executive director of the White House Crypto Council, recently discussed the launch of the GENIUS Act and Tether’s new stablecoin, USAT, at Token2049 in Singapore. Hines, now a strategic advisor at Tether, highlighted the efforts behind the U.S. stablecoin regulations and the significance of the framework. According to Hines, the passage of the GENIUS Act represents a vital first step in modernizing the financial system and ensuring the U.S. remains a leader in the crypto space.

Bo Hines Highlights Swift Passage of GENIUS Act

The GENIUS Act aims to establish a stablecoin regulatory framework in the U.S. Bo Hines emphasized that it was passed swiftly within six months, making it the “first piece of the puzzle.” He noted that the new regulation provides a foundation for transforming the country’s financial infrastructure. This rapid movement, Hines stated, was a response to the growing need for regulation in the crypto sector.

“The President has built a team that can move at tech speed to tackle this,” said Hines during his speech at the event. He acknowledged that the U.S. had previously lagged in crypto regulation but emphasized that they were now taking action. Hines also pointed out that while regulators are still learning about the complexities of the crypto industry, they have made significant strides.

In discussing the creation of the GENIUS Act, Hines revealed the collaborative efforts behind it. He mentioned an internal working group formed by the U.S. government, involving multiple agencies such as the SEC, CFTC, and Treasury. These agencies worked together to set a robust and fair standard for crypto regulations.

Tether’s USAT Set to Transform U.S. Financial System

Following his departure from the White House Crypto Council, Bo Hines joined Tether as a strategic advisor. One of his key roles at Tether is working on the launch of USAT, a new stablecoin designed to comply with the GENIUS Act. Hines called USAT a “game changer” and emphasized its potential to streamline business operations.

Hines explained that the stablecoin is not just for retail use but also targets institutional adoption in the U.S. He believes that USAT’s integration will make business transactions faster and more efficient. Tether is actively seeking partners to expand the stablecoin’s utility, with future collaborations poised to play a crucial role in its growth.

“We look forward to rolling out this product and hope that everyone engages with it,” said Hines. His confidence in the success of USAT is clear, and he believes it will become a major player in the U.S. financial system. Tether’s innovative approach is expected to drive the adoption of crypto technologies in banking and other sectors.

Bo Hines is optimistic about the future of the U.S. as a leader in the global crypto space. He believes that with regulations in place, the country can reestablish itself as the “crypto capital” of the world. Hines pointed out that the U.S. had fallen behind but is now on the path to becoming a powerhouse in the industry.

“Once these regulations are established, banks will begin to integrate these technologies,” Hines stated. He sees the evolving regulatory environment as a positive step toward broader adoption. Hines also expressed his belief that the country’s financial system would undergo a significant transformation, powered by crypto.

