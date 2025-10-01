The recent breach of BNB Chain’s official social media account has spotlighted significant concerns regarding cyber risks in digital asset management. The incident, involving unauthorized dissemination of misleading links, has prompted the community to question the security of their assets online, highlighting the increasing complexity of digital threats.
Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bnb-chain-sees-security-breach-on-social-media