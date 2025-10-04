BlockDAG’s Presale Campaign Nears $420M With Awakening Testnet!

BlockDAG Network, a crypto project, aims to implement an innovative cryptocurrency technology called Block Directed Acyclic Graph. The technology is built to overcome traditional blockchains’ scalability and speed limitations. BlockDAG Network has become the center of attention within a short period of time, raising around $420 million in its presale.

The presale campaign also comes with the launch of live features on its Awakening Testnet, including Reflection and Lottery DApps, NFT Explorer, and smart contract deployment.

As per the latest market analysis, BlockDAG’s live testnet and presale campaign have created enough attention among users and made it one of the leading presale projects for 2025. The Awakening Testnet of BlockDAG consists of integrated security measures, audits, reentracy protection, continuous testing, etc, and these initiatives from the project are on the verge of positioning itself as one of the most trusted and reliable projects in the market.

BlockDAG’s Presale Campaign Has Raised Around $420M

BlockDAG’s presale campaign has successfully raised around $420 million, making it one of the biggest crypto fundraising events this year. The latest statistics suggest that over 26.5 billion BDAG tokens have already been sold for more than 312,000 holders and 3 million mobile miners. They also claim that around 20,000 mining devices have shipped as part of the campaign, and the presale continues to attract investor attention as it provides a competitive entry price and enhanced utility features.

Most of the online websites and media have started to rate BlockDAG’s presale campaign as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. They reported that the success of the BlockDAG presale campaign is because it supports account abstraction, giving developers easier ways to work on the chain. They mentioned that through the BlockDAG (BDAG) IDE, builders could mint NFTs, create ERC20 coins, and test dApps directly. They noted that, unlike many projects that only share roadmaps, BlockDAG shows live delivery. They stated that Reflection and Lottery dApps are already live, giving users real features before the mainnet.

BlockDAG adopts a different approach to its presale campaign. For most crypto projects, the end of a presale is a checkered flag, but BlockDAG treats it as a starting line. According to the latest media reports, once the presale closed, the price rose as the project advanced into its next phase. They mentioned that with 26.5 billion coins sold and more than 312,000 holders already onboard, BlockDAG was no longer just an idea; it is currently on the verge of becoming a functioning ecosystem.

BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet is Live Now and is Fueling the Presale

The public test environment designed to simulate BlockDAG’s mainnet capabilities ahead of its full launch is active now. The testnet allows the developers and community members to test decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and network infrastructure in a risk-free environment.

The testnet went live on September 24-25, 2025, marking a significant shift in BlockDAG’s transition from concept to execution. The official records of BlockDAG claim that the testnet supports 1,400 transactions per second, trialing network scalability, security audits, and gasless transactions. It added that users could interact with live dApps like Reflection and Lottery, mint test tokens via a faucet, and utilize NFT modules and wallet integrations.

Key Features of BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet

An advanced explorer,

Integrated miner support,

Account abstraction using EIP-4337,

Removal of the UTXO model in favor of EVM-compatibility,

Runtime protocol upgrades,

Robust developer tools, such as a full IDE and contract deployment wizard.

The active testnet has fueled BlockDAG’s ongoing presale campaign and helped to raise $420 million. The testnet provided solid proof of BlockDAG’s utility and technological advancements before the mainnet launch, which is expected this month. The testnet played a key role in explaining the network’s stability and infrastructure maturity to the early investors, and it further fueled the presale momentum by improving investor confidence by creating trust in the network.

The latest rumors in the crypto community stated that BlockDAG’s mainnet launch was officially expected to occur in late 2025 or, more likely, in 2026. Speculation and insider predictions placed the BlockDAG mainnet launch timeline around late 2025, but more confidently into 2026 to ensure quality and security.

Disclaimer: The information provided about BlockDAG, including its presale, testnet, and mainnet launch timelines, is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, or other professional advice.

